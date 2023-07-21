According to Kaerhart, each new cycle begins at the start of the new year on January 1 and ends on December 31. Here's how to figure out yours.

Starting with your date of birth (just the month and day), reduce them to get two single digits by adding the digits together. For example, the birthday December 14 would be 12 (month) and 14 (day). 12 reduces to 3 because 1 + 2 = 3, and 14 reduces to 5 because 1 + 4 = 5.

From there, determine the current universal year, which is found by reducing the digits of the year to a single digit. The year 2023, for instance, is a universal year 7, because 2 + 2 + 0 + 3 = 7.

Then, add up your three single digits (in the case of the December 14 birthday, it would be 3 + 5 + 7, which equals 15. From there, 1 + 5 = 6, so this birthday would be in a personal year 6 in 2023.