A Gardener's Guide To Pampas: The Fun, Fluffy Grass You're Seeing Everywhere

Pampas grass, Cortaderia Selloana, is a fluffy perennial grass native to the warm climates of South America. It can grow up to 10 feet tall and has an uncanny ability to thrive in the heat.

"As a gardener, my only concern lies in knowing that they're an invasive species in some areas," master gardener and wild forager, Brianne Dela Cruz tells mbg of pampas grass.

Since the grass' signature fluffy plumes grow so quickly and densely, you need to pay attention to them to ensure they don't get out of control.

"My hope is that the fascination of pampas grass isn't having a negative impact on the environment by encouraging this plant to be grown in inappropriate landscapes," Dela Cruz adds. Some places that consider pampas invasive include California, Washington state, Hawaii, Texas, Australia, and New Zealand.

Outside of those areas, you might be able to find this grass in local garden shops and nurseries. Online retailers like Etsy are also a good place to find dried pampas.