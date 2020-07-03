Now for the fun part! First, lay your greenery, flowers, or other decorations on the form. Your design can follow a pattern or be more free-form. Once you have everything in place, take your floral wire and wrap it several times tightly around the stems or base of your items and secure them tightly to your form. Continue laying bundles in a counterclockwise direction until the wire form is completely covered. Make sure each bunch overlaps with the previous one so there are no gaps.

Tuck the end of the write underneath the form and tie with a knot when you're finished. Cut the rest of the wire with wire cutters. Trim off any excess stems or foliage with the shears. Use ribbon or twine to weave between open spaces to bring the aesthetic together.