mbg Contributor

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates is a writer specializing in travel and lifestyle topics. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Illinois State University and Roosevelt University as well as certification as a Reiki II practitioner. Her credits include USA Today, Yoga Journal, London Telegraph, AAA Traveler, Brides, Miami Herald, Midwest Living, Modern Woman, Thrillist, The Takeout, Orbitz and The Rough Guide to Women Travel. She lives in Chicago.