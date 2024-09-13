This electric fireplace gives all the appeal and coziness of a traditional fireplace with none of the environmental concerns. The woodwork and faux stones provide the ambience of a hearth, while LED bulbs light flames and logs supply energy efficiency. The remote control allows for four different customizations, and the automatic shutdown makes this the best overall for aesthetic appeal, safety, and sustainability.

The burning logs with embers and the extra-wide dimensions of this electric fireplace also make it one of the most realistic options on the list.

Furniture Hotspot Canyon Heights Faux Stacked Stone Electric Fireplace ($819.99)