According to sustainability and conservation expert Heather White, the things to look for when choosing the most sustainable portable washing machines are drain functionality and temperature control: "Portable washers are good, sustainable options for smaller apartments and for individuals or couples who don't do that much laundry," she says. "Seventy percent of electricity in normal washers comes from the water setting. A cold wash obviously uses less electricity than hot."

Water usage is also an important consideration in terms of conservation. "Look at how much water it uses in the wash," says Amanda Klecker, a certified building biologist who assesses the overall health of homes. "The greenest option for sustainability is using water from the tap."

Make sure to also pay attention to the water hose, see if the nozzle will fit your sink, and check if the machine has noise control. I also recommend looking at the size of the washing drum and how many clothes it can hold. The larger the drum, the fewer washes you will need to do.