Portable Washing Machines: How To Use Them + The Best Pick For Your Budget
Before the pandemic hit, I never knew portable washers existed. Then my good friend caught COVID-19, and she suspects it was at a New York laundromat. When I panicked and researched alternatives to laundromats, I discovered the wide world of portable washing machines.
What are portable washing machines?
These compact machines weigh an average of under 20 pounds and use a sink hook-up or buckets of water to wash and rinse clothes. Portable washing machines are small enough to store in a closet or corner when not in use. They come in electric and manual models and can really save you money, space, water, and electricity in the long run.
Do they actually work?
The short answer is yes, portable washing machines work, but they usually require that you do too! When I purchased my washer, I assumed that it would be as hands-off as a normal-size washing machine—but I quickly discovered that isn't the case. Doing laundry in a portable machine requires more effort on your end. You need to fill and drain your machine manually, and you may occasionally need to clean up water spills from a leaking hose.
Though it only takes me about an hour total to wash, spin, and hang dry a load in my machine, each load is on the smaller side. That being said, my portable washing machine really cleans my clothes well—as well as a full-size washer would—but it uses less energy, water, and detergent.
What to look for in a machine.
According to sustainability and conservation expert Heather White, the things to look for when choosing the most sustainable portable washing machines are drain functionality and temperature control: "Portable washers are good, sustainable options for smaller apartments and for individuals or couples who don't do that much laundry," she says. "Seventy percent of electricity in normal washers comes from the water setting. A cold wash obviously uses less electricity than hot."
Water usage is also an important consideration in terms of conservation. "Look at how much water it uses in the wash," says Amanda Klecker, a certified building biologist who assesses the overall health of homes. "The greenest option for sustainability is using water from the tap."
Make sure to also pay attention to the water hose, see if the nozzle will fit your sink, and check if the machine has noise control. I also recommend looking at the size of the washing drum and how many clothes it can hold. The larger the drum, the fewer washes you will need to do.
How to use a portable washer.
Again, the major difference between portable and regular washers is that they usually require more physical labor. Although it's not a difficult process, there is a learning curve. After some trial and error, here's how I now use mine:
- Gather laundry. (Most portable washers can not clean more than 10 pounds of clothes. For me that means three shirts, three dresses, a nightshirt and six pairs of underwear. Sort laundry into light and dark colors and wash in separate loads.)
- Hook up the hose to the faucet or pour water into the washer just below the line inside. (My washer has a hose that does not fit well onto my faucet so I fill up 3 buckets of water in the bathtub and pour it into the washer.)
- Make sure the nozzle for draining is in the tub or in a bucket so that there are no leaks during the wash cycle.
- Plug in your washer and set the time and wash cycle.
- Pour in detergent. Liquid detergent works best because it doesn't have to dissolve. I use very little detergent because I discovered that too much detergent makes clothes stiff when they dry.
- Place clothes into the washer and start the wash cycle.
- After the cycle stops, drain the water back into the tub.
- Pour more water into the washer for the rinse cycle. I also pour in a ½ cup of vinegar with a little lavender essential oil during this step, to soften clothes and add a nice scent.
- Set the rinse cycle time and start the washer.
- Drain the water from the washer into the tub.
- Place the cleaned clothes into the spinner compartment. Take small batches of the load because spinners are usually smaller than the washer. Make sure the clothes are spread into the spinner evenly so the machine will run smoothly and not make noise.
- Set the spin cycle and turn it on.
- Drain the water into the tub.
- Remove clothes and hang them on a rack or shower rod to dry. My spinner gets the water out of my clothes pretty well so it only takes three or four hours for the clothes to dry completely.
The best portable washing machine for your price range.
The budget pick: Rovsun
This is the washer I use. It's light, easy to move, and washes quickly and efficiently with minimal noise—though the wash and spin drum are on the smaller side.
Rovsun 16.6 lb. Portable Washing Machine ($129.99)
Mid price: Magic Chef
This washer features five wash cycles and three water levels plus electronic controls and digital display. It also has a detergent dispenser and adjustable legs.
Magic Chef Compact 0.9 cu. ft. Portable Top Load Washer ($212.08)
High price: Panda
This fully automated has six wash cycles, easy hose installation, and wheels for easy movement.
Panda Compact Washer 1.6 cu. ft. ($375)
Splurge: Avanti
This sturdy, 22-inch machine uses hot and cold water inlets and boasts an extra rinse cycle, plus preprogrammed wash cycles.
Avanti 22-inch Top Loading 2.0 cu. ft. Portable Washer ($404.97)
The bottom line.
Industrialized machines drain a lot of water and energy, so if you only need to do a few washes a week for one or two people, a portable washer is often the greener (and more affordable) choice. Though these machines require a bit more effort on your end, they tend to work just as well.
