5 Quick Upgrades To Make Your Outdoor Space Ready For Entertaining

First things first: give your space a spruce! As Lindsay Pangborn, a gardening expert at Bloomscape, tells mbg, you'll want to give covered spaces like patios or balconies a sweep. "Keep in mind that there might be some cobwebs in overarching areas or additional grime from the colder/wet seasons," she notes.

And for spaces that are more exposed to external elements, she says you can touch up any faded paint or stainings, wash any dirty stone and concrete, and rake up any dead leaves or debris that may have gathered. "Adding a layer of mulch or doing a quick lawn mowing session can also make your outdoor space appear brand new," she adds.

And of course, if you're pulling anything like furniture or lawn ornaments out of storage, Pangborn also advises giving those a good scrub or wipe to keep them in good shape.