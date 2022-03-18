 Skip to content

Spring Is The Season To Spiritually Level Up — Here's How, From An Expert

Spring Is The Season To Spiritually Level Up — Here's How, From An Expert

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Florist Holding a Bouquet of Flowers In Front Of Her Face

Image by Thais Ramos Varela / Stocksy

March 18, 2022

For those of us in the northern hemisphere, spring is just around the corner, and that means warmer weather, plants blooming, and of course, an energetic refresh. Here's what the spring equinox is all about from a spiritual perspective, plus how you can work with this energy as the season unfolds.

The spiritual significance of springtime.

Following a cold, dark winter, the spring equinox is a more than welcome occasion, and according to modern mystic and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, it's all about new beginnings. "If we think about being on Earth and the celestial phases, our Earth is going through renewal," she says, adding that this energy is palpable for us, as well.

"It's when we see butterflies come out and plants blossoming and blooming, and it's also in conjunction with Aries season (and the astrological New Year), so it's a time to be out and about more, be more social, meet and date people, and start new projects," Quinn explains.

She describes this time as a "paradigm shift," which, if the weather near you has already begun improving, you may already be feeling. "It's that first wave of new possibilities, and entering a new reality or new timeline phase," she tells mbg.

And the good news is: if you're prone to feeling the winter blues, Quinn says the spring equinox marks an important opportunity to upgrade and expand, and begin shifting into a new phase of consciousness.

How to work with this energy.

According to Quinn, the spring equinox begins a season of fruitfulness and fertility, making it an excellent time to start something new. Perhaps you pick up a new hobby, or tackle a bit of spring cleaning for a home refresh, for example.

On top of that, she tells mbg that this is a great time to work with plant magic. Whether you're into flowers or green, leafy plants, she recommends spending some time in the garden (even if it's a balcony "garden" in a city), planting new things, and nurturing them through the season. This can foster that sense of a new paradigm and the intention to start fresh, she adds.

If you're not keen on gardening but still want to tap into the abundance of spring plants, you can also consider eating fresh, local produce that's in season. (Eating seasonally has long been an Ayurvedic practice in India, known as ritucharya). Just a few springtime essentials include garlic, radishes, asparagus, leafy greens, and mushrooms.

And lastly, Quinn suggests spending time in nature, and specifically, meditating with the Earth. "Since everything is in bloom and coming into a warmer state, getting out into nature and sitting for meditation can help you tune into Earth's frequency and how it's shifting," she says.

The takeaway.

The bottom line is, there's nothing quite like those first few signs of spring, and the spring equinox is the perfect day to hone into that fertile and rejuvenating energy, so you can make the most of the season.

