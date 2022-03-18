Following a cold, dark winter, the spring equinox is a more than welcome occasion, and according to modern mystic and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, it's all about new beginnings. "If we think about being on Earth and the celestial phases, our Earth is going through renewal," she says, adding that this energy is palpable for us, as well.

"It's when we see butterflies come out and plants blossoming and blooming, and it's also in conjunction with Aries season (and the astrological New Year), so it's a time to be out and about more, be more social, meet and date people, and start new projects," Quinn explains.

She describes this time as a "paradigm shift," which, if the weather near you has already begun improving, you may already be feeling. "It's that first wave of new possibilities, and entering a new reality or new timeline phase," she tells mbg.

And the good news is: if you're prone to feeling the winter blues, Quinn says the spring equinox marks an important opportunity to upgrade and expand, and begin shifting into a new phase of consciousness.