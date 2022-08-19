The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity

The Comprehensive Multivitamin Functional Medicine Practitioner Will Cole Swears By For Longevity*
Most people who approach their diet with the best intentions still miss out on a wide range of essential nutrients that they need to feel great. That's where supplements, most notably multivitamins, come in. And yet brands that claim to "fill these dietary gaps" aren't actually providing significant amounts of these nutrients, making it increasingly important to find a multi that delivers.
If you're still on the hunt for your ideal supplement to fulfill your vitamin and mineral nutritional needs (and more), functional medicine practitioner and NYT bestselling author Will Cole, D.C., recommends mbg's ultimate multivitamin+.
Why Will Cole swears by this multivitamin.
It's far too difficult to find a high-quality supplement that provides significant quantities of essential nutrients to the body rather than just trace amounts. That's where ultimate multivitamin+ stands above the rest. "There are a lot of multivitamins on the market, and a lot of them don't have enough of what the human body needs to truly thrive. Or they have a bunch of ingredients but just not enough of them," explains Cole.
Although many of these supplements do contain trace amounts of what you need, "It's not enough for you to really notice a difference in how you feel," Cole adds.
ultimate multivitamin+
Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*
But ultimate multivitamin+ is different. Boasting 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, this supplement contains significant amounts of a range of nutrients your body needs to thrive, and not in tiny amounts. In fact, in just two capsules, this high-potency (vegan!) supplement expertly formulated for women and men offers an optimized dose of vitamins and minerals, supporting the bioavailability, bioactivity, and even gentleness of each ingredient.*
Not only does this supplement promote nutritional sufficiency for a full array of vitamins and minerals (which is hard to come by), but it also supports immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and whole-body health.* If longevity is your goal, this is one excellent, actionable step you can take each and every day.
"One way for you to support your longevity is to give your body the proper nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that it needs to truly thrive. One way to do that is to get a comprehensive, high-quality multivitamin,"* says Cole. "I love the ultimate multivitamin+ from mindbodygreen."
The takeaway.
Even the best diet can use a little extra daily support—especially if you're hoping to live your longest, healthiest life. With this, ultimate multivitamin+ is catchall insurance that your body is actually getting what it needs so you can enjoy your healthy and balanced diet without stress.* Why bother with multivitamins that offer only trace vitamins and minerals when you can have a comprehensive formula?
