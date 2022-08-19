The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity

But ultimate multivitamin+ is different. Boasting 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, this supplement contains significant amounts of a range of nutrients your body needs to thrive, and not in tiny amounts. In fact, in just two capsules, this high-potency (vegan!) supplement expertly formulated for women and men offers an optimized dose of vitamins and minerals, supporting the bioavailability, bioactivity, and even gentleness of each ingredient.*

Not only does this supplement promote nutritional sufficiency for a full array of vitamins and minerals (which is hard to come by), but it also supports immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and whole-body health.* If longevity is your goal, this is one excellent, actionable step you can take each and every day.

"One way for you to support your longevity is to give your body the proper nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that it needs to truly thrive. One way to do that is to get a comprehensive, high-quality multivitamin,"* says Cole. "I love the ultimate multivitamin+ from mindbodygreen."