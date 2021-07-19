There's no question that having siblings (or not) will directly impact a child through the course of their early years and beyond. But as Beurkens notes, "Research has not consistently shown that 'onlies' are any worse off than kids who grow up with siblings."

Yes, they do tend to get more attention from their parents than those with one, two, or more siblings. However, "research shows this has primarily positive benefits for their cognitive, social, and emotional development," Beurkens says.

Ultimately, the lasting impacts of being an only child likely come from "being alone a lot, spending lots of time with parents, feeling pressure to succeed, having parents' attention all the time, and getting most of their needs and desires fulfilled," Sherman explains.

None of those things are negative, necessarily—unless the only child doesn't have many opportunities to socialize with people outside their family, and specifically, with other children.

"They may have some difficulties initially when engaging in school, sports, social activities [...] but this isn’t an across-the-board problem, and over time these kids catch up with their skills and comfort level in this arena," Beurkens adds.