One Nutrient Improved Liver Health, Another Worsened Key Markers
About 38% of adults1 are living with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), and most are completely unaware of it.
Yes, you read that right. More than one in three adults has some degree of fatty liver disease, a condition closely tied to metabolic health. MASLD develops when excess fat gradually accumulates in the liver over time, often in the context of broader shifts in blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity. Because those processes don’t always produce clear, day-to-day signals, liver health isn’t something that naturally comes up in everyday conversations, even though it’s closely connected to metabolism more broadly.
When it comes to improving MASLD (previously referred to as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) , weight loss and broader metabolic health strategies are typically the main focus. Dietary factors are part of the picture as well, and fiber is of particular interest. A new study set out to explore whether different types of fiber may play a more meaningful role in liver health than previously recognized.
How researchers tested diet’s role in liver disease
To understand how diet might influence the condition, researchers used a mouse model designed to mimic a Western-style diet, a diet research as linked to higher rates of liver disease. After the condition was established, they introduced two different dietary components.
The first was ellagic acid, a polyphenol found in foods like berries, pomegranates, and walnuts. The second was inulin, a type of prebiotic fiber commonly added to supplements and packaged foods to support gut health.
Some mice received ellagic acid alone, some received inulin alone, and a third group received both together. Over several weeks, researchers tracked changes in liver fat accumulation, inflammation, metabolic markers, and body weight, along with shifts in compounds produced during digestion.
One compound helped reverse liver changes
Ellagic acid stood out quickly. Mice that received it showed meaningful improvements in several markers tied to liver health. Fat accumulation in the liver decreased, inflammation dropped, and overall liver function improved. Even the ratio of liver weight to body weight, a key indicator in this condition, moved in a healthier direction.
These effects are likely tied to how ellagic acid behaves in the body. It acts as an antioxidant, helping to reduce oxidative stress, which plays a central role in liver disease progression. It also interacts with the gut microbiome, where it gets converted into compounds called urolithins. Those metabolites appear to be more easily absorbed and may help regulate lipid metabolism and inflammation.
What can this tell us as humans? Ellagic acid isn’t some obscure compound you need to hunt down. It’s already in foods you probably recognize and might even eat regularly. Think raspberries, strawberries, pomegranate, walnuts—the same foods that tend to show up in eating patterns that support overall metabolic health.
Why “more fiber” isn’t always the full story
The inulin findings are worth mentioning, but they need context. On its own, inulin appeared to worsen several markers in this specific disease model, including weight gain and blood sugar regulation. That sounds counterintuitive given how often prebiotic fibers are recommended for gut health.
The inulin findings are worth mentioning, but they need context. On its own, inulin appeared to worsen several markers in this specific disease model, including weight gain and blood sugar regulation. That sounds counterintuitive given how often prebiotic fibers are recommended for gut health.
There are a few important caveats. The doses used were relatively high and isolated, which doesn’t reflect how most people consume fiber in real life. More importantly, this was a disease model, meaning the underlying metabolic environment was already disrupted. In that context, the body can respond differently to inputs that are otherwise beneficial.
When inulin was combined with ellagic acid, many of those negative effects were offset. That reinforces a more useful takeaway. Nutrients don’t act alone. The combination, the dose, and the overall metabolic state all matter.
The goal is to build a foundation with whole foods first, especially the ones that naturally come with polyphenols and micronutrients alongside fiber. That combination seems to create a more balanced, supportive effect in the body.
From there, supplements can play a helpful role in filling the gaps. On days when your meals fall short or your routine is off, they can help you stay consistent. It’s less about choosing one over the other and more about using both strategically, with whole foods doing the heavy lifting and supplements supporting where needed.
RELATED READ: The 5 Best Prebiotics For Gut Health & Digestion
The takeaway
This study doesn’t suggest that a single nutrient can “fix” liver disease, and it doesn’t replace medical care. Conditions like MASLD are complex and often require individualized treatment.
What it does offer is a clearer direction for everyday habits. Instead of focusing on isolated supplements, it may be more effective to prioritize foods that naturally combine fiber and polyphenols. Berries, nuts, seeds, and pomegranate are great foods to start incorporating into your diet.
It also adds a layer of nuance to the gut health conversation. Supporting your microbiome isn’t just about adding more fiber. It’s about creating an environment where beneficial compounds can be produced and used effectively.