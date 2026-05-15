Yes, you read that right. More than one in three adults has some degree of fatty liver disease, a condition closely tied to metabolic health. MASLD develops when excess fat gradually accumulates in the liver over time, often in the context of broader shifts in blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity. Because those processes don’t always produce clear, day-to-day signals, liver health isn’t something that naturally comes up in everyday conversations, even though it’s closely connected to metabolism more broadly.