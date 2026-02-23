Study Finds This Is One Of The Best Things You Can Do To Support Your Metabolic Health
When we think about our circadian rhythm, you probably immediately think of when you go to bed and when you wake up. But the body has many different rhythms, including the liver, which has its own delicate circadian rhythm.
And according to new research published in the journal Nature Metabolism1, there's one common habit that can seriously mess with your liver's "clock." Here's what to know.
How irregular eating patterns impact liver function
According to researchers from the University of Queensland, the liver and all its functions are closely affected by the liver's circadian rhythm, as well as other circadian rhythms in the body. Namely, the liver has its own clock which times the release of certain proteins on a 24-hour rhythm.
As the researchers explain, the release of these proteins can be influenced by a number of lifestyle factors, including things like shift work. But especially, and perhaps most importantly, what time you eat. And when that rhythm gets disrupted? It spells bad news various health metrics, including obesity—which is, of course, linked with a number of other health issues.
For this research, one group of male participants was instructed to eat regular, standard meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the same time with a snack during the day), while the other group sipped a "nutritionally balanced solution" hourly throughout the day.
"We saw that people who ate regular meals maintained healthy liver rhythms, but those who sipped a balanced nutrition drink every hour lost those rhythms," explains study co-author Benjamin Weger Ph.D., adding, "This study is the first to describe rhythms in protein secretion and explain how they form at the molecular level, helping us understand how they are affected by daily routines."
The importance of regular eating patterns
While the intricacies of the liver's circadian rhythm need to be further studied, the findings of this research point to the importance of regularly timed meals, and a consistent daily routine in general, for better health.
As Weger notes, the liver is one of our most important organs, critical for regulating metabolism, inflammation, energy balance, and more. "[These findings] challenge the idea that the liver releases proteins into the blood at a consistent pace. This means disruptions to daily routines such as shift work or irregular eating can affect liver function," Weger explains.
The takeaway
Long story short? Our bodies love routine, and according to this research, so do our livers. Having a consistent daily routine, down to when you're eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner, could have greater health implications than we previously realized.
"It's clear there are health implications if these rhythms are disrupted," Weger says. "Our work underscores that the body's internal clock, metabolism, and liver function are deeply intertwined."