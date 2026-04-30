Eating More Of This Fruit May Reduce Plaque Buildup In Arteries

The dose the researchers used translates to roughly 4 mg/kg/day in humans, a level that's already being tested in clinical trials for other benefits like muscle health and aging. Human trials have used doses of around 1,000 mg/day for periods ranging from 28 days to four months, showing improvements in muscle function and mitochondrial health. So we know the compound is safe and bioavailable in people; we just don't have human data specifically on artery plaques yet.