Nearly 500,000 Adults Link This Simple Habit To Lower Heart Risk
When it comes to heart health, we tend to focus on the big-ticket items: exercise, sleep, stress management, and cutting back on processed foods. But emerging research suggests that smaller, more flavorful habits may matter too, like how often you reach for the hot sauce.
In a large prospective study of nearly 500,000 adults, researchers found that those who regularly ate spicy food had a lower risk of developing vascular diseases compared to those who rarely consumed it. The findings add to a growing body of evidence that capsaicin-rich foods may play a modest but meaningful role in cardiometabolic health.
What researchers set out to learn
Capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their heat, has long been studied for its potential effects on metabolism, inflammation, and vascular function. To better understand how spicy food intake relates to cardiovascular outcomes, researchers analyzed data from the China Kadoorie Biobank, a prospective cohort study.
Participants reported how frequently they consumed spicy food (ranging from never or rarely to multiple days per week) and were tracked for the development of vascular diseases including ischemic heart disease and major coronary events. And while spicy food is just one factor, research continues to show that dietary habits play a major role in heart disease risk.
A little heat went a long way
People who ate spicy food as little as one to two days per week had a modestly but significantly lower risk of vascular disease compared to those who rarely or never consumed it. The association held across multiple cardiovascular outcomes, including ischemic heart disease and major coronary events.
Chili peppers have shown up in longevity research before
These findings build on earlier research suggesting capsaicin may have protective effects. In a 2017 study, researchers analyzed data from over 16,000 U.S. adults and found that participants who consumed hot red chili peppers had a 13% lower risk of total mortality compared to those who didn't over a median follow-up of 18.9 years.
While the mechanisms aren't fully understood, capsaicin has been shown in lab and animal studies to influence pathways related to inflammation, metabolism, and vascular function. Whether these effects translate directly to humans in real-world dietary contexts is still being explored; we do know that long-term healthy eating patterns tend to have cumulative benefits over time.
Where to start with spicy foods
If you're curious about incorporating more spicy foods into your routine, here are a few easy entry points:
- Add a pinch of heat: Red pepper flakes work well in scrambled eggs, roasted vegetables, or pasta dishes
- Swap your condiments: Trade regular hot sauce or salsa for versions with more chili pepper content
- Experiment with fresh peppers: Jalapeños, serranos, or Thai chilies can add flavor and heat to stir-fries, soups, and grain bowls
- Try global cuisines: Many traditional dishes from regions like Sichuan, Mexico, India, and Korea feature chili peppers as a staple ingredient
Spicy food is one piece of a heart-healthy lifestyle; other dietary factors like getting enough fiber also support cardiovascular health.
The takeaway
A large study found that eating spicy food regularly (even just one to two days per week) was linked to a lower risk of vascular disease. While the findings are observational and the effect size is modest, they align with earlier research on chili peppers and longevity. Adding a little heat to your meals is a simple way to support cardiometabolic health.