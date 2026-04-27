Late-Night Eating Is One Thing — This Can Make It Even Worse

If there’s room to adjust, even slightly, earlier dinners or shifting more of your calories to earlier in the day may help align your gut with its natural rhythm. In the study, the biggest shifts in digestive symptoms showed up in people getting more than a quarter of their daily intake after 9 p.m., which gives you a loose benchmark rather than a hard rule. Think of it as a reference point for noticing when a meaningful portion of your eating consistently happens late in the evening.