Eating Close To Bedtime? Here’s How To Protect Your Sleep
It’s 9:30 p.m. You’re out with friends, lingering over the last bites of dinner, and you remember all those wellness tips about “no food three hours before bed.” Cue the guilt—or do you actually need to worry?
This is the exact scenario sleep expert Todd Anderson broke down on the mindbodygreen podcast. Anderson, a former NFL athlete turned human performance coach, has made a name for himself by helping elite competitors and everyday people alike unlock better sleep.
On the podcast, he shared why you shouldn’t stress about the occasional late meal, and how to outsmart those dreaded 3 a.m. wakeups without missing out on life’s best moments.
Anderson’s science-forward, yet practical approach is a breath of fresh air. As he puts it, “Sleep is the foundation for everything, from cardiovascular health to muscle recovery, mental clarity, and more.”
But what about those nights when conversation at the dinner table is just too good, or your schedule, travel, or life keeps you up late?
Why late-night meals can disrupt your sleep
Let’s break it down: Eating right before bed means your body is busy digesting when it should be winding down. When you eat a high-glycemic meal (think: white bread, pasta, sugary desserts), your blood sugar spikes and then drops as your body works overtime to stabilize it.
According to Anderson, this post-meal rollercoaster is what often leads to those infamous 3 a.m. wakeups; your body’s glucose drops, your brain gets a wake-up call, and suddenly, you’re staring at the ceiling.
That’s why Anderson’s golden rule is to finish your last meal at least three hours before bed. This gives your body time to digest, stabilize blood sugar, and shift into rest mode.
But, as he points out, life’s too short to stress about the occasional late-night dinner. If you know you’ll be eating late, you can still set yourself up for a restful night by choosing foods that won’t sabotage your sleep.
Here’s what to do when you’re eating late
Here’s what Anderson recommends for those nights when dinner is later than planned:
- Prioritize low-glycemic foods: Go for meals that won’t cause a blood sugar spike and crash. Think high-fiber veggies, whole grains, protein, and healthy fats. Avoid refined carbs and sugary desserts right before bed.
- Build your plate with protein, fiber, and good fats: A balanced meal keeps blood sugar steady and helps you avoid those early-morning wakeups.
- Don’t stress about missing out: Anderson emphasizes that your mindset plays a huge role in sleep quality. Don’t let health “rules” ruin a good time. Instead, make the smartest choice available, then let yourself enjoy the moment.
- Travel “tools” help: When you’re on the go, bring portable sleep aids like an eye mask or calming pillow spray to help signal your body it’s time for rest, even after a late night.
The takeaway
Anderson’s approach is refreshingly realistic: Eat your last meal three hours before bed when you can, and when life doesn’t cooperate, don’t panic. Choose low-glycemic, fiber-rich foods with good fats and protein, and focus on winding down, mentally as much as physically. Your sleep (and social life) will thank you.