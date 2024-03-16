Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health
|expert reviewed

Expert-Approved Bedtime Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
 Expert reviewer:
Emma Engler, M.S.
March 16, 2024
Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Emma Engler, M.S.
Expert review by
Emma Engler, M.S.
mbg Nutrition Research Scientist
Emma Engler, M.S., is a Nutrition Research Scientist at mindbodygreen supporting nutrition product research, development, and innovation, as well as science education and communications.
Image by LUMINA / Stocksy
March 16, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Bedtime snacks often get a bad rap, but healthy options certainly do exist. The key is looking for one that won't spike your blood sugar right before bed, inhibiting precious sleep in the process. (Of course you won't want anything with caffeine, and alcohol isn't the best idea either). Instead, sleep specialists recommend opting for food groups that will satisfy your hunger, keep blood sugar levels steady, and provide some relaxing benefits to boot.

Here's what to look for in foods and drinks that promote sleep when enjoyed in moderation. "It's important to find a balance between too much and not enough," Li Åslund, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sleep expert at Sleep Cycle, caveats to mbg. "Heavy meals close to bedtime can have a negative impact on sleep, but going to bed on an empty stomach is not recommended either."

Throw them on your grocery list, pre-portion them so they're easy to snag at night, and prepare to rest a little easier.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that our bodies need (but many of us don't get enough of1). It plays a role in promoting everything from brain, heart, muscle, and skeletal health to—you guessed it—sleep quality2.* As such, magnesium-rich foods deserve a spot in your bedtime snack stash. Åslund recommends almonds, which are also high in blood sugar-friendly fibers. Taking a high-quality sleep supplement with magnesium before bed can also help prepare the body for deep sleep.*

Try: A handful of almonds or unsweetened almond butter

Fiber

"Foods that are higher in fiber are thought to enhance deep sleep3," explains Nishi Bhopal, M.D., a psychiatrist specializing in sleep medicine. While sweet treats will spike blood sugar and disrupt the deeper sleep stages4, Bhopal says that fibrous, minimally processed foods can help stabilize blood sugar and keep you satiated until your morning alarm. Nuts, seeds, and certain fruits, vegetables, and legumes can all fit the bedtime bill. You can also stir your favorite fiber supplement into yogurt or herbal tea.

Try: Carrots and a spoonful of hummus or a pear

Tryptophan

Kids who drink warm milk before bed are on to something. Bhopal explains that the tryptophan in milk, and some non-dairy alternatives like oat or almond milk, have a relaxing effect5 and can reduce the amount of time it takes for us to fall asleep. To make it more exciting, Bhopal loves to combine milk with healthy spices like turmeric, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon to make golden milk.

The act of sipping on this warming tonic can also help your body and mind unwind from the day and become a calming ritual all its own. "The caveat here is to not drink too much liquid before you go to bed because then it can cause you to have to wake up and go to the bathroom," Bhopal adds. "Pay attention to your body and see what your body's needs are."

Try: A small glass of low-sugar golden milk (peep a nutritional psychiatrist's favorite recipe here)

The takeaway

We all crave a bedtime snack once in a while, but some are better than others at helping you fall asleep. Skip the snacks that may keep you up (chocolate) or lower sleep quality (alcohol) in favor of those featuring magnesium, fiber, and tryptophan.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

New Study Proves This Vitamin Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause
Integrative Health

New Study Proves This Vitamin Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Curious About Herbalism? Here's How You Can Harness The Power Of Plants
Paid Content | Traditional Medicinals

Curious About Herbalism? Here's How You Can Harness The Power Of Plants

Ryan Brady

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review
Mental Health

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review

Hannah Frye

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep
Integrative Health

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep

Edwin Csukas

This Supplement Helped Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss For 6 Months*
Healthy Weight

This Supplement Helped Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss For 6 Months*

Jen Howard

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk
Integrative Health

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk

Kelly Hale MS, OTR/L, IMT,c, NCPT

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist
Women's Health

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist

Hannah Frye

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder
Paid Content | Otsuka America, Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Lundbeck

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder

mindbodygreen

New Study Proves This Vitamin Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause
Integrative Health

New Study Proves This Vitamin Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Curious About Herbalism? Here's How You Can Harness The Power Of Plants
Paid Content | Traditional Medicinals

Curious About Herbalism? Here's How You Can Harness The Power Of Plants

Ryan Brady

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review
Mental Health

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review

Hannah Frye

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep
Integrative Health

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep

Edwin Csukas

This Supplement Helped Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss For 6 Months*
Healthy Weight

This Supplement Helped Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss For 6 Months*

Jen Howard

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk
Integrative Health

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk

Kelly Hale MS, OTR/L, IMT,c, NCPT

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist
Women's Health

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist

Hannah Frye

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder
Paid Content | Otsuka America, Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Lundbeck

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder

mindbodygreen

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.