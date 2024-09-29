Advertisement
Sleep Like A Pro: An Expert's Guide To Using Rest As A Performance Tool
When it comes to achieving peak performance, sleep expert Todd Anderson, co-founder of Dream Performance & Recovery, knows one thing for sure: Sleep is the ultimate secret weapon.
In a recent conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast, Todd broke down why quality sleep should be your No. 1 priority—no complicated, expensive routines required. In this guide, we'll dive into his best tips to help you become a resilient sleeper and take your sleep game to the next level.
Sleep your way to success
Sleep is the foundation for everything, from cardiovascular health to muscle recovery, mental clarity, and more. Sleep is the fastest route to success if you want to perform at your best, whether in your job, at the gym, or just in daily life. Todd is on a mission to flip the script on sleep, which is often treated like an afterthought. He works with top athletes, but his insights apply to anyone who wants to optimize their life.
What is a resilient sleeper?
Todd introduces the concept of a "resilient sleeper"—someone who can comfortably drift off anywhere, anytime. Forget about strict sleeping conditions like total darkness and a perfectly cool room; Todd encourages flexibility.
Life throws curveballs, and you won't always have the luxury of an ideal sleep environment. Instead, the goal is to adapt and ensure that your sleep remains undisturbed even when circumstances change.
Todd emphasizes the importance of calming your mind rather than obsessing over perfect conditions. In the end, a resilient sleeper can relax and sleep soundly, no matter the situation.
Todd also underscores the value of simple, portable habits that can go wherever you go. These tools help create a mental connection between your surroundings and a restful mindset, making it easier to sleep deeply, regardless of location.
One of Todd's favorites? The mindbodygreen dream mist. It's a travel must-have that not only enhances your nighttime routine but also nudges you closer to a restful night's sleep.
Simple tips for better sleep
1. Move your way to better sleep
Exercise isn't just good for your body—it's a sleep booster too. Todd emphasizes that almost any form of movement is a net positive for your sleep. The key is finding balance. Whether you're hitting the gym for a strength session or taking a walk outside, your body uses exercise to determine what kind of sleep it needs. For example, high-intensity workouts may lead to more deep, restorative slow-wave sleep (which helps with muscle recovery), while longer cardio sessions can boost your REM sleep (which is crucial for brain health).
2. Breathe deep, sleep deep
One of Todd's top tips for calming your mind and body before bed is focusing on your breath. "Your breath is the steering wheel of your nervous system," Todd explains. To prepare for sleep, try breathing exercises that focus on extending your exhale. Longer exhales activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which signals to your body that it's time to relax and wind down.
Nasal breathing, in particular, is powerful because it triggers a state of calm and helps you fall asleep faster. If you struggle with mouth breathing, try using nasal strips or even mouth tape to gently train yourself to breathe through your nose. It's an easy trick that can have a big impact on your sleep quality.
3. Be mindful of meal timing
What and when you eat can significantly affect your sleep. Todd recommends eating your last meal at least three hours before bed to give your body time to digest and avoid blood sugar spikes that could disrupt your sleep. If you eat too close to bedtime, your body will still be working on digestion, which can interfere with your ability to fall asleep smoothly.
If you're traveling or out for a late dinner with friends, go for something low on the glycemic index that won't cause a large spike in blood sugar. Prioritize high-fiber options with a good mix of protein and healthy fats. This will keep your blood sugar steady, helping you avoid those dreaded 3 a.m. wake-ups.
The takeaway
Todd's approach to sleep is all about simplicity and resilience. It's not about rigid routines or fancy gadgets—it's about building a healthy mindset around sleep and giving your body the space to rest naturally. By focusing on key habits like controlling your breath, creating a calming pre-bed routine, and syncing your meals with your sleep cycle, you can start sleeping like a pro and wake up ready to perform at your best.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.