As you travel around the globe, that first meal may be similar to something you eat for breakfast, and in some cases, it may be new to you. In my upcoming book, Eating From Our Roots, I explore recipes from around the world as well as heritage foods; one of these is breakfast, which can look very different depending on your ethnicity and culture.

I reached out to fellow registered dietitians, friends and neighbors to learn more about what they grew up eating. Every dish is absolutely delicious and will surely inspire you to expand your breakfast horizons.