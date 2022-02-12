 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Millet Is An Easy-To-Cook Whole Grain That's Packed With Benefits

Millet Is An Easy-To-Cook Whole Grain That's Packed With Benefits

Andrea Jordan
Contributing writer By Andrea Jordan
Contributing writer
Andrea Jordan is a beauty and lifestyle freelance writer covering topics from hair and skincare to family and home. She received her bachelor's in Magazine Journalism from Temple University and you can find her work at top publications like InStyle, PopSugar, StyleCaster, Business Insider, PureWow and OprahMag.
This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron & Supports Healthy Blood Sugar

Image by Oksana Osypenko / iStock

February 12, 2022 — 11:31 AM

Millet is an ancient grain that absolutely deserves a spot in our modern diets. While it's often overshadowed by more popular grains like quinoa, oatmeal, or barley, this corn-like seed grain is packed with nutrition (we're talking awesome amounts of fiber).

While millet is technically a seed, its properties are most similar to a whole grain. If you find yourself getting tired of eating brown rice and oatmeal every day, you may want to add this ancient grain into your diet for some variety. Keep reading to learn why millet is a great addition to your diet. 

What is millet?

Millet is a type of cereal grass in the Poaceae family, according to registered dietitian Sarah Jackson, M.S., RDN, CLT of Origin Nutrition. And while this grain is commonly found in bird food, it’s also a nutritious grain for the human diet. In fact, there are various countries around the globe that consider millet a diet staple. 

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts.

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

“Most of the millet found in grocery stores today is grown in India, China, and Niger, says nutritionist and mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Training instructor Serena Poon C.N., CHC, CHN. It’s also grown in North and South Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska. 

This naturally gluten-free grain looks similar to a corn kernel and is relatively mild in flavor with slight notes of sweet, corn-like flavor. As for texture, it has the fluffiness of couscous and a bit more dense than quinoa. Since it doesn’t alter the flavor of most recipes, millet is really versatile and is easy to incorporate in a variety of recipes. Not to mention, it’s one of the more affordable grains (more on that below), if you’re looking for wallet-friendly options to add to your meal plan.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Nutritional benefits of millet

Like other whole grains, millet is chock-full of nutritional benefits. One cup of cooked millet clocks in at 6 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. It’s also a good source of folate, B vitamins and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and iron, Jackson says. The combination of fiber and protein supports a healthy digestion since the insoluble fiber content acts as a prebiotic, “which feeds the good bacteria in the gut microbiome,” Jackson says.  

In a recent review published in Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers detected a link between eating millets and higher levels of hemoglobin, the iron-rich protein that carries oxygen throughout the body. They found that regularly eating millets may reduce iron deficiency anemia, which is responsible for 50% of anemia cases worldwide.

Compared to other grains, millet is also a relatively low-glycemic food, and past research has even noted it could be a helpful food for supporting healthy blood sugar levels.

It has environmental benefits, too. Millet is known to have a low carbon footprint because it doesn't need much water, and grows well at high temperatures.

Millet vs quinoa

“The major difference between quinoa and millet is the amino acid profiles and pH levels,” Jackson says. “All nine essential acids are found in quinoa, making it a complete protein, while millet would need to be paired with another grain or seed such as chia or flax seed to be a complete protein.” As for the pH of these grains, Jackson says quinoa is acidic, while millet is alkaline. So if you have a sensitive tummy, reach for millet over quinoa since it’s easier to digest.   

Although different in some ways, millet and quinoa have quite a few similarities, too. They’re both naturally gluten-free and are considered a whole grain. And since both quinoa and millet have prebiotic properties, they’re great for supporting good gut health. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to cook millet

Now that we know why millet is a great addition to a healthy diet, let’s discuss how to use it. Truth be told, there aren’t many limitations to using millet. This grain has the same versatility as quinoa or rice, and it's a great healthy carb or grain option to round out any meal. 

Using millet flour

While millet flour doesn’t work as a substitution for all-purpose flour, it can be a great addition to recipes for boosting fiber and protein content. Jackson says you can grind up millet for a nutritious, gluten-free flour to make your favorite breads and baked goods. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Millet recipes 

If you want to prepare millet on it’s own, boiling is the best method. “The common ratio of liquid to millet is 2:1 cups,” Jackson suggests. “When hydrated and cooked, millet can triple in size and take on a soft fluffy texture.” Once it's cooked, you can add it your favorite salads (like this Beet, Apple and Raspberry Salad with Herb Millet), soups, chilis, or even use it as a side dish to your favorite meal (such as this easy Vegan Millet Pilaf). There’s also these Protein-Packed Millet Burgers that are perfect to toss on grill or whip up in a skillet for your next #MeatlessMonday dinner.

Bottom line

Millet is a great staple to practically any diet. It’s rich in protein, fiber, and is suitable for gluten-free and diabetic diets. Plus, it’s super versatile and makes for a perfect addition to breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Andrea Jordan
Andrea Jordan Contributing writer
Andrea Jordan is a beauty and lifestyle freelance writer covering topics from hair and skincare to family and home. She received her bachelor's in Magazine Journalism from Temple...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight

Alexandra Engler
This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight
Recipes

Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert
Integrative Health

6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Julia Guerra
6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Beauty

The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain

Jamie Schneider
The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain
Love

The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

Julie Nguyen
The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For
Recipes

I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope
Beauty

Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work

Jamie Schneider
Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work
Spirituality

The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence

Sarah Regan
The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence
Integrative Health

Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management

Sarah Regan
Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management
Sex

20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed
Beauty

These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower

Emily Rekstis
These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/millet

Your article and new folder have been saved!