Want A Nickname For Your Special Someone? Here Are 133 Nicknames For Boyfriends
Finding a nickname for that special someone in your life is a great way to deepen your bond, foster feelings of connection, and strengthen your relationship. After all, nicknames are endearing, they can be thoughtful, romantic, or funny—and they're especially great if your partner really likes words of affirmation.
Here's a list to help you find the perfect nickname for the man in your life!
How to choose a nickname for your boyfriend + why you should
When considering which nickname to choose for your boyfriend, take things into account like his personality, any of your inside jokes, and what he tends to respond to positively. If he likes to be praised, for example, you might opt for "my King" or "Superman." If he's more of a jokester, you could go for a funnier one like, "Stud Muffin" or "Snookums."
You can always use a little trial and error to find a nickname that doesn't feel forced—and of course, one your boyfriend likes.
And while it's not a thoroughly studied area of relationship research, one study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships1 found that married couples who used nicknames reported higher marriage satisfaction.
So without further ado, here are 133 nicknames to try on for size with your boyfriend or husband.
Romantic & affectionate nicknames for boyfriends
Cute nicknames for boyfriends
- Babe
- Baby
- Babycakes
- Sweets
- Sweetheart
- Sweetie
- Partner in Crime
- Dearest
- Main Squeeze
- Captain
- Cutie Patootie
- Pookie
- Boo
- Boo boo
- Bae
- Chief
- Hubs
- Doll
- Good-Lookin'
- Handsome Fella
- Champ
- Squish
- Squishy
- Smoosh
- Snuggles
- Dreamboat
- Dimples
Funny nicknames for boyfriends
- Hot Stuff
- Buttface
- Snookums
- Sweetums
- Stinky
- Lover Boy
- Sugar Daddy
- Baby Daddy
- Macho Man
- Hunk
- Hunk Monkey
- Hot Pants
- Goober
- Dude
- Buster
- Bubba
- Bubs
- Chef
- Playboy
- Mr. Fix-It
- Fancy Britches
- Boss
- Hunka Hunka Burnin' Love
- Hot Shot
- Num-Nums
Food-related nicknames for boyfriends
- Honey
- Sugar
- Sweetie-Pie
- Dumpling
- Cupcake
- Cookie
- Pumpkin
- Honeybun
- Buttercup
- Beefcake
- Muffin
- Sugarplum
- Peach
- Tater Tot
- My Lil Croissant
- Puddin'
- Sweet Pea
- Bean
- Jellybean
- Beautato
- Hot Potato
- Peanut
- Meatball
Pet name nicknames for boyfriends
- Bear
- Teddy Bear
- Papa Bear
- Love Monkey
- Kitten
- Fox
- Foxy
- Ducky
- Stallion
- Scooby
- Rocky
- Cuddle Bear
- My Pet
- Wolfie
Pop-culture-inspired nicknames for boyfriends
- Superman
- Pooh Bear
- Mr. Big (or just Big)
- McDreamy
- Iron Man
- Captain America
- The Dude
- Mr. Bond
- Romeo
- Hercules
- Wonder Boy
- Casanova
- Prince Charming
- McFly
- Cookie Monster
- Spiderman
- Thor
- MacGyver
- Fabio
- He-Man
The takeaway
Whether you want to spice up your sex life, make your boyfriend feel loved and valued, or just find a funny nickname that makes you both laugh, there's something for everyone on this list. Try one or try them all—you can always keep a roster of nicknames for different scenarios that you and your man will both love.