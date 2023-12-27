Skip to Content
Love

Want A Nickname For Your Special Someone? Here Are 133 Nicknames For Boyfriends

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 27, 2023
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Romantic & affectionate nicknames
Cute nicknames
Funny nicknames
Food-related nicknames
Pet name nicknames
Pop culture-inspired nicknames
Summary
Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy
December 27, 2023

Finding a nickname for that special someone in your life is a great way to deepen your bond, foster feelings of connection, and strengthen your relationship. After all, nicknames are endearing, they can be thoughtful, romantic, or funny—and they're especially great if your partner really likes words of affirmation.

Here's a list to help you find the perfect nickname for the man in your life!

How to choose a nickname for your boyfriend + why you should

When considering which nickname to choose for your boyfriend, take things into account like his personality, any of your inside jokes, and what he tends to respond to positively. If he likes to be praised, for example, you might opt for "my King" or "Superman." If he's more of a jokester, you could go for a funnier one like, "Stud Muffin" or "Snookums."

You can always use a little trial and error to find a nickname that doesn't feel forced—and of course, one your boyfriend likes.

And while it's not a throughly studied area of relationship research, one study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships1 found that married couples who used nicknames reported higher marriage satisfaction.

So without further ado, here are 133 different nicknames to try on for size with your boyfriend or husband.

Romantic & affectionate nicknames for boyfriends

  1. My Love
  2. My King
  3. Love
  4. Lover
  5. Dear
  6. Darling
  7. Dreamy
  8. My Hero
  9. My Prince
  10. My Knight
  11. My treasure
  12. Smoke show
  13. Stud
  14. Handsome
  15. Future Hubby
  16. Light Of My Life
  17. My Sunshine
  18. My Sun And Moon
  19. My Star
  20. Angel
  21. My Favorite
  22. My Other Half
  23. Amore
  24. Lovie Dovie

Cute nicknames for boyfriends

  1. Babe
  2. Baby
  3. Babycakes
  4. Sweets
  5. Sweetheart
  6. Sweetie
  7. Partner in crime
  8. Dearest
  9. Main Squeeze
  10. Captain
  11. Cutie Patootie
  12. Pookie
  13. Boo
  14. Boo boo
  15. Bae
  16. Chief
  17. Hubs
  18. Doll
  19. Good-Lookin'
  20. Handsome fella'
  21. Champ
  22. Squish
  23. Squishy
  24. Smoosh
  25. Snuggles
  26. Dreamboat
  27. Dimples

Funny nicknames for boyfriend

  1. Hot Stuff
  2. Buttface
  3. Snookums
  4. Sweetums
  5. Stinky
  6. Lover Boy
  7. Sugar Daddy
  8. Baby Daddy
  9. Macho Man
  10. Hunk
  11. Hot pants
  12. Hotshot
  13. Goober
  14. Dude
  15. Buster
  16. Bubba
  17. Bubs
  18. Chef
  19. Playboy
  20. Mr. Fix-It
  21. Fancy Britches
  22. Boss
  23. Hunka Hunka Burnin' Love
  24. Hot Shot
  25. Num Nums

Food-related nicknames for boyfriend

  1. Honey
  2. Sugar
  3. Sweetie-pie
  4. Dumpling
  5. Cupcake
  6. Cookie
  7. Pumpkin
  8. Honeybun
  9. Buttercup
  10. Beefcake
  11. Muffin
  12. Sugarplum
  13. Peach
  14. Tater Tot
  15. My Lil Croissant
  16. Puddin'
  17. Sweet Pea
  18. Bean
  19. Jellybean
  20. Beautato
  21. Hot Potato
  22. Peanut
  23. Meatball

Pet name nicknames for boyfriend

  1. Bear
  2. Teddy Bear
  3. Papa Bear
  4. Love Monkey
  5. Kitten
  6. Fox
  7. Foxy
  8. Ducky
  9. Stallion
  10. Scooby
  11. Rocky
  12. Cuddle Bear
  13. My Pet
  14. Wolfie

Pop culture-inspired nicknames for your boyfriend

  1. Superman
  2. Pooh Bear
  3. Mr. Big (or just Big)
  4. McDreamy
  5. Iron Man
  6. Captain America
  7. The Dude
  8. Mr. Bond
  9. Romeo
  10. Hercules
  11. Wonder Boy
  12. Casanova
  13. Prince Charming
  14. McFly
  15. Cookie Monster
  16. Spiderman
  17. Thor
  18. MacGyver
  19. Fabio
  20. He-Man

The takeaway

Whether you want to spice up your sex life, make your boyfriend feel loved and valued, or just find a funny nickname that makes you both laugh, there's something for everyone on this list. Try one or try them all—you can always keep a roster of different nicknames for different scenarios that you and your man will both love.

More On This Topic

How To Actually Get Over A Breakup, According To Relationship Experts
Love

How To Actually Get Over A Breakup, According To Relationship Experts

Krati Mehra

This Quiz Can Tell You A Lot About How You Experience Romantic Attraction
Love

This Quiz Can Tell You A Lot About How You Experience Romantic Attraction

Sarah Regan

A New Study Is Challenging The 5 Love Languages—Here's What It's Saying
Love

A New Study Is Challenging The 5 Love Languages—Here's What It's Saying

Sarah Regan

How Women Over 50 Are Finding The Perfect Position For Pleasurable, Pain-Free Sex
Sex

How Women Over 50 Are Finding The Perfect Position For Pleasurable, Pain-Free Sex

Carleigh Ferrante

Not Feeling Sexually Attracted To Someone? This Might Be Why
Love

Not Feeling Sexually Attracted To Someone? This Might Be Why

Sarah Regan

This Health Factor Was Just Linked With A Higher Mortality Rate
Love

This Health Factor Was Just Linked With A Higher Mortality Rate

Sarah Regan

This Personality Type Is Known To Sacrifice Themselves — Is It Yours?
Love

This Personality Type Is Known To Sacrifice Themselves — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Questioning Your Sexuality? Here's A Quiz To Help You Figure It Out
Sex

Questioning Your Sexuality? Here's A Quiz To Help You Figure It Out

Sarah Regan

A Parenting Expert's Best Tips To Make Family Time More Meaningful
Parenting

A Parenting Expert's Best Tips To Make Family Time More Meaningful

Sharon Brandwein

