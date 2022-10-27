 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
This Just In: Omega-3s Help Enhance Creativity & Abstract Thinking

This Just In: Omega-3s Help Enhance Creativity & Abstract Thinking

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Focused Young Woman Writing On Paper For Moodboard

Image by Alberto Bogo / Stocksy

October 27, 2022 — 1:03 AM

When it comes to utilizing nutritional strategies to bolster cognitive function, there’s no doubt that certain nutrients can help enhance our memory and brain longevity

But what about our ability to think outside the box or see the “bigger picture” when faced with a challenge or obstacle? Can that level of creative thinking be supported with a nutrient? 

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

According to new research, the answer is “yes.” Specifically, scientists have found that increasing your omega-3 fatty acid intake can help with learning, memory, and abstract thinking.

In a recent cross-sectional Neurology study, researchers found that higher omega-3 levels were associated with larger hippocampal volumes and better abstract reasoning abilities in healthy, middle-aged adults from the Framingham Heart Study cohorts. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How omega-3s promote cognitive health.

It’s no secret that omega-3 fatty acids support brain health and longevity. Whether your mom served salmon the night before you had a big test or you’ve read the science supporting fish oil supplements’ many, many cognitive benefits, omega-3s’ important roles in promoting cerebral blood flow, enhancing working memory, and delivering general neuroprotection have been well-documented.*

Increasing hippocampal volume and bolstering abstract reasoning, however? Well, these benefits are relatively new on the list of the fatty acids’ list of achievements.

Memory & learning

A prominent (and complex) part of the temporal lobe, the hippocampus is vitally important for learning and memory. A smaller hippocampus is associated with long-term cognitive health challenges, while larger volume is associated with healthy memory, neuroplasticity, and more. 

The Neurology study found that higher overall omega-3 index levels (i.e., a blood test and status biomarker of the amount of EPA and DHA in your red blood cell membranes) were associated with larger hippocampal volume. This is especially interesting considering the average age of participants in the study (46 years old) because hippocampal volume begins to decrease around middle age. Finding ways to maintain healthy volume (like increasing omega-3 intake) can help support cognitive function later in life.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Abstract reasoning

The Neurology study also found that higher omega-3 index levels were associated with better abstract reasoning. 

Abstract reasoning, aka abstract thinking, is the ability to understand and think about abstract concepts and ideas (e.g., humor, love, success, freedom, and wisdom). Since these concepts aren’t tied to concrete people, places, or things, they require a level of creative thinking to fully grasp.

This kind of “out of the box” thinking is also related to fluid intelligence, or the ability to solve problems in a unique way. If you’ve ever been faced with a problem that couldn’t be resolved with logic or concrete thinking, you realize how important the ability to think abstractly to come up with a creative solution truly is.

The takeaway.

Whether you’re trying to solve an abstract problem creatively or support your hippocampal health, upping your omega-3 intake is a beneficial way to promote cognitive function and longevity.

For an easy way to do just that, consider a premium omega-3 supplement that’s rich in omega-3s, like mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+. With 1.5 grams of EPA plus DHA, this sustainably sourced fish oil supplement delivers the healthy fats your brain needs to think abstractly and function optimally—today and down the road.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

After Years Of Low Vitamin D, This Is The One Supplement Helped People Achieve Sufficiency

Morgan Chamberlain
After Years Of Low Vitamin D, This Is The One Supplement Helped People Achieve Sufficiency
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.
The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Functional Food

8 Healthy Nuts To Eat For Balanced Hormones, Smooth Skin, & More

Julia Guerra
8 Healthy Nuts To Eat For Balanced Hormones, Smooth Skin, & More
Home

Calling All Stomach Sleepers — These Mattresses Are For You

Jamey Powell
Calling All Stomach Sleepers — These Mattresses Are For You
Integrative Health

60% Of People Have An Unknown Thyroid Disease—Find Out With An At-Home Test

Amanda Lundberg, RN
60% Of People Have An Unknown Thyroid Disease—Find Out With An At-Home Test
Integrative Health

Seeking Blood Sugar Balance? 4 Beverages To Drink (And 2 To Always Avoid)

Colleen Travers
Seeking Blood Sugar Balance? 4 Beverages To Drink (And 2 To Always Avoid)
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Say Goodbye To Dinnertime Stress With These Meal Delivery Services

Lindsay Boyers
Say Goodbye To Dinnertime Stress With These Meal Delivery Services
Sex

"Why Am I Still Single?" Dating Experts Break Down This Complicated Question

Kelly Gonsalves
"Why Am I Still Single?" Dating Experts Break Down This Complicated Question
Beauty

Has Dewy Makeup Reached The End Of Its Reign? Beauty Fans Are Doing This Instead

Jamie Schneider
Has Dewy Makeup Reached The End Of Its Reign? Beauty Fans Are Doing This Instead
Travel

Embody The Laid-Back, Yet Very Fun, Aussie Attitude With These Travel Tips

Alexandra Engler
Embody The Laid-Back, Yet Very Fun, Aussie Attitude With These Travel Tips
Beauty

If You Want Clear Skin But Don't Know Where To Start, Read This

Hannah Frye
If You Want Clear Skin But Don't Know Where To Start, Read This
Spirituality

The Surprising Clue You Could Be Pregnant, According To Dream Experts

Sarah Regan
The Surprising Clue You Could Be Pregnant, According To Dream Experts
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-study-shows-this-nutrient-enhances-creative-thinking
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!