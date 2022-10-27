The Neurology study also found that higher omega-3 index levels were associated with better abstract reasoning.

Abstract reasoning, aka abstract thinking, is the ability to understand and think about abstract concepts and ideas (e.g., humor, love, success, freedom, and wisdom). Since these concepts aren’t tied to concrete people, places, or things, they require a level of creative thinking to fully grasp.

This kind of “out of the box” thinking is also related to fluid intelligence, or the ability to solve problems in a unique way. If you’ve ever been faced with a problem that couldn’t be resolved with logic or concrete thinking, you realize how important the ability to think abstractly to come up with a creative solution truly is.