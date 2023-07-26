While these findings may not be entirely surprising, especially for those who have struggled with hair loss or their mental health, it’s an important milestone that can encourage dermatologists working with hair loss patients to screen them for anxiety and depression.

Of course, a mental health professional should complete the official diagnosis, but now dermatologists can use tools like the Patient Health Questionnaire and Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-Item Scale in their own practice; this can be helpful for derms who have created a trusted relationship with their patient already.

Not to mention, studies like this often provide more peace of mind. Meaning: If you’ve felt anxious or depressed since dealing with hair loss, just know you’re certainly not alone; and even if you aren’t connected with a mental health professional yet, your primary care or dermatologist may be able to help get you there.

It’s another reminder that while the dermatologist's office may seem like a place to discuss hair, skin, and nails, you should feel free to voice mental health concerns when you’re there as well—they might be more connected than you think.