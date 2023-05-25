“Your temples are one of your best relaxation receptors,” says Reed. “Gently rubbing the temples is a great way of focusing and grounding, so focus on that area to help put down your roots.”

So before kneading your scalp, warm your oil between your palms and align them with each temple, gently pressing the heels of your palms into the sensitive areas before moving in circular motions.

If you use a beautifully fragranced oil, the scent can further ground you and help you relax—an aromatherapy of sorts. Reed’s sophisticated blend, for example, features top notes of mandarin and rhubarb with a base of vanilla, tea rose and white musk. Don’t forget to breathe deeply while you press into your temples.