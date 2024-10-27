Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Study Links Gut Microbiome Imbalance To Parkinson's Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Author:
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 27, 2024
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Prismatic Portrait of a Woman
Image by Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy
October 27, 2024

From our immune system to our mental health, our gut—and the trillions of bacteria that live within it (aka your microbiome)—often have a big say when it comes to health or disease. 

And now, a study1 published in Nature Communications linked microbiome imbalances to Parkinson's disease (PD), further solidifying the critical importance of the gut-brain connection.

The gut, brain, and Parkinson's

This new research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham utilized metagenomics, which involves analyzing the genetic material found in feces. Scientists compared the genetic material of participants with Parkinson's with that of people who didn't have the disease. The results showed that the gut microbiome is involved in the development of PD—and in more ways than one.

In total, the team analyzed 257 species of gut organisms in 490 people with PD and 234 people without it. The results showed that out of the 257 species studied, about 84 were associated in some way with Parkinson's disease. Specifically, counts of 55 species were abnormally high in those with PD, and counts of 29 species were noticeably low.

As one of the senior authors on the study, Haydeh Payami, Ph.D., professor in the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine Department of Neurology, said in a statement, the major goal behind this study was to get a big-picture understanding of the gut imbalances that occur in Parkinson's.

This study helped accomplish that and also provided a more detailed understanding by revealing a few specific types of bacteria that seem to play a role in the disease. For example, the results showed that a type of bacteria called Roseburia intestinalis was 7.5-fold less abundant in those with PD and one called Actinomyces oris was 6.5-fold more abundant. 

As Payami explained, "This is exciting research, as metagenomics is a new, albeit fast-evolving field, and the resources, methods, and tools, while state-of-the-art, are still in development." This study provides a concrete path forward for investigating the link between these specific bacterial imbalances and PD. "We anticipate that in the near future, we will have the tools and the analytic power to…investigate the potential in manipulating the microbiome to prevent, treat, and halt the progression of PD," Payami continued.

Gut- and brain-friendly living

Note that this is a preliminary study in an emerging field, so there's a lot more to learn before any potential related treatments become a reality. In the meantime, there are ample ways to support general microbiome balance and gut health, such as: 

1.

Prioritize probiotics

Inoculate the gut with good bacteria to promote overall balance. Here are the 9 best probiotics to consider, according to a nutrition Ph.D.

2.

Eat prebiotics

Prebiotic fiber is a type of fiber that acts as food for good bugs in your GI tract. This can help your healthy bugs stay healthy and prevent "bad" bugs from overgrowing and taking over. (Find our favorite kinds here.)

3.

Get outside

Nature provides us with an abundance of healthy bacteria—but we have to actually get a little dirty to take advantage of them. You can do this by gardening, hiking, or even forest bathing

The takeaway

A new study links gut microbiome imbalances to the development of Parkinson's disease. In the not-too-distant future, we might be able to help treat PD by targeting gut bacteria, but for now, it's wise to invest in gut-friendly practices daily

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

