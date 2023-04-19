If you recall, we had a new moon in Aries at the very beginning of Aries season last month, and now, it's like we're getting a double dose of that Aries energy. This new moon solar eclipse in Aries arrives on April 20 at 12:12am EST, and as intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku tells mindbodygreen, letting go will be the name of the game.

Specifically, according to the AstroTwins, you can consider it a "turbocharged fresh start" that might require you to leave something behind—whether that's limiting beliefs, toxic habits, or even relationships. As they explain, "This new moon is a change-making solar eclipse, [and] the first one to land in the Ram’s realm since 2015. [It also] kicks off a new eclipse series on the Aries-Libra axis that will power up some of our new and full moons between now and March 29, 2025."

Keeping in mind that Aries is all about the self (identity, image, etc.), and this new moon falls right at the end of Aries season, Pelinku notes that we'll be feeling a build up of what's not working, encouraging us to release it in order to move forward. And that's what eclipses are all about.

"It's a period for you to remain still and really assess whatever new step you need to take in your life, or whatever you want to take charge in, because Aries is all about taking charge," she says, adding that the general vibe of the solar eclipse in Aries will be enhancing themes of becoming more aligned with our higher selves.

To that end, Pelinku explains, Aries also doesn't care what anyone thinks, and this new moon solar eclipse encourages us to lean into that energy. When it comes to validation, she says, "You need to find it within yourself to get you where you need to go."