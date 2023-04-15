A Change-Making Solar Eclipse Is Coming: What Astrologers Want You To Know

This, folks, is how Aries season goes out with a bang! There’s even bigger news: This new moon is a change-making solar eclipse, the first one to land in the Ram’s realm since 2015! Think of it as a turbocharged fresh start, one that might require you to leave a piece of your old life behind. And it kicks off a new eclipse series on the Aries-Libra axis that will power up some of our new and full moons between now and March 29, 2025.

Shortly thereafter, Taurus season begins‚ with anything but a sluggish start. After four weeks of Aries’ feisty ambition and vigor, it’s time to buckle down with the Bull. The Ram lit your creative fire and shot you out of its realm through a solar eclipse cannon. Now you can polish a few of your rough-cut visions into sparkling diamonds with the help of practical Taurus. Let the assembly lines and production roll! Just don’t forget to incorporate the Bull’s love of luxury into your plans. Beauty is an essential ingredient during Taurus time, not an optional one—and enjoying it doesn’t have to cost a million bucks as far as this pragmatic sign is concerned.

Since Taurus is both sensible and sensual, the next four weeks are as much about ritualizing a process as they are about yielding results. Carefully consider every detail. The little things matter now!