A Change-Making Solar Eclipse Is Coming: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Astrologers warn that this is a week to advance with extreme care. Here's your horoscope.
Bonus round! This Thursday, April 20—and late night Wednesday, April 19, in some places—a rare second new moon in pioneering Aries arrives (12:12AM EDT), a month after the first one on March 21.
This, folks, is how Aries season goes out with a bang! There’s even bigger news: This new moon is a change-making solar eclipse, the first one to land in the Ram’s realm since 2015! Think of it as a turbocharged fresh start, one that might require you to leave a piece of your old life behind. And it kicks off a new eclipse series on the Aries-Libra axis that will power up some of our new and full moons between now and March 29, 2025.
Shortly thereafter, Taurus season begins‚ with anything but a sluggish start. After four weeks of Aries’ feisty ambition and vigor, it’s time to buckle down with the Bull. The Ram lit your creative fire and shot you out of its realm through a solar eclipse cannon. Now you can polish a few of your rough-cut visions into sparkling diamonds with the help of practical Taurus. Let the assembly lines and production roll! Just don’t forget to incorporate the Bull’s love of luxury into your plans. Beauty is an essential ingredient during Taurus time, not an optional one—and enjoying it doesn’t have to cost a million bucks as far as this pragmatic sign is concerned.
Since Taurus is both sensible and sensual, the next four weeks are as much about ritualizing a process as they are about yielding results. Carefully consider every detail. The little things matter now!
On Friday, April 21, Mercury, the planet of communication, technology and travel, makes a retrograde U-turn in Taurus, plunging the world into a global state of stubbornness—one that lingers for much of Taurus season. (Sorry, birthday Bulls!)
Plans that were plodding along could sputter to a stop for the next three weeks as schedules clash and people dig in their heels. Don’t go charging through barriers like a temperamental toro. Instead, use this slowdown to streamline your systems and catch up on “boring” busy work. You may not see the hidden blessing of this timeout just yet, but you will. Go easy on the spending, especially with luxury goods.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.