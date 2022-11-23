How To Lean Into This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius, According To Astrologers
Each lunar cycle, we have a new moon that offers us an opportunity to set intentions for the weeks and months ahead. And November's new moon is an extra optimistic time to do so, thanks to the influence of Sagittarius. Here's what to know for this month's new moon, plus how to work with its energy, from astrologers.
The astrology behind November's new moon:
Sagittarius season is here, and one day into it, on the 23rd, we have a new moon in Sagittarius as well. According to astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D., the planets Venus and Mercury are also in Sag, forming a "conjunction." As such, she notes, the positive vibes will likely be palpable.
Sagittarius is, after all, a free-spirited and adventurous sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion.
As Budd explains, Venus (which relates to love and relationships) and Mercury (which relates to communication and information) both being in Sagittarius could bring some impact to the relationship front—and potentially in a beneficial way. Plus there could be "some favorable manifesting potential for intentions or opportunities related to art/beauty, money, or possessions," she adds.
And if you're working with any intentions related to spirituality, education, yoga, meditation, and/or philosophy, according to Budd, this new moon will also greatly work in your favor.
How to work with this energy:
Budd tells mbg that new moons in general are often about fresh starts and planting energetic seeds. "This is especially true when the moon happens in the early degrees of a sign, which is the case this month," she adds.
And as the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, Sagittarius new moons are all about adventure, fire, the unknown, and wildness. To that end, Budd explains, Sag new moons are an extra potent time for setting intentions or preparing for anything related to travel, learning, educational goals, spiritual adventures, other cultures, philosophical expansion, and exploration in general.
Due to Mercury’s involvement, it’s also favorable time for setting or recommitting to goals related to teaching, speaking, writing, and communication, Budd adds.
For a ritual to work with your intentions, astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg she recommends doing some candle magic on the new moon and leading up to the full moon. Candle magic is fitting under a fire sign moon, and as you do it, "Use that candle, watch how it burns, and see how it's sending you messages about those intentions and manifestations," Quinn says.
Here's our full guide to new moon rituals for more inspiration.
The takeaway.
This new moon is going to feel like a breath of fresh air following a relatively heavy Scorpio season (and eclipse season). Lean into the positive energy, and don't be afraid to go all in with your intentions right now—this is the perfect time for it.
