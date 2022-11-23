Sagittarius season is here, and one day into it, on the 23rd, we have a new moon in Sagittarius as well. According to astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D., the planets Venus and Mercury are also in Sag, forming a "conjunction." As such, she notes, the positive vibes will likely be palpable.

Sagittarius is, after all, a free-spirited and adventurous sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion.

As Budd explains, Venus (which relates to love and relationships) and Mercury (which relates to communication and information) both being in Sagittarius could bring some impact to the relationship front—and potentially in a beneficial way. Plus there could be "some favorable manifesting potential for intentions or opportunities related to art/beauty, money, or possessions," she adds.

And if you're working with any intentions related to spirituality, education, yoga, meditation, and/or philosophy, according to Budd, this new moon will also greatly work in your favor.