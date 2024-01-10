Advertisement
The Astrology Behind The Year's First New Moon + How To Work With It
It's officially a new calendar year, and January is kicking things off with a new moon, giving us extra fuel for our New Year's resolutions. This moon, in the sign of diligent and disciplined Capricorn, closes out a 6-month lunar cycle that began with the Capricorn full moon back in July—and also ties back to
Here's what else to know about this new moon, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's new moon in Capricorn
This month's new moon arrives in the sign of Capricorn on January 11, 2024, at 6:57a.m. EST, and it couldn't be more fitting energy to bring into 2024. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, Mercury, Chiron and Jupiter's respective retrograde periods all just ended, and we're finally starting to feel that forward motion.
New moons are, after all, about getting the ball rolling, starting fresh, and planting seeds. "And with the influence of Capricorn," Quinn explains, "it's coming with a sense of like longevity and groundedness. We're really focusing on our long term goals and how to take tangible action."
Speaking of action, fiery Mars in Capricorn is also forming a harmonious trine with abundant Jupiter in Taurus, which Quinn says makes this new moon a particularly powerful and energized one. "That could help bring some luck and extra energy to our intentions that we set for the new moons," she adds.
Another notable trine? The moon and Uranus (which is retrograde in Taurus). Quinn says this aspect gives the new moon a certain innovative flair, "helping us to change and see a new vision for our life because Uranus is all about change."
And that change is going to be needed soon, as less than two weeks from now, Pluto is making a big move from Capricorn to Aquarius. Quinn tells mindbodygreen that ahead of this shift, fears may be coming up as we all face Capricorn's shadow, but it's all to help us make transformative shifts on both an individual and collective level.
Lastly, think back to where you were around the 2020 new moon in Capricorn. According to Quinn, this new moon highlights a lot of the same themes, with slow-moving Pluto encouraging us to reflect on the changes we've gone through the past four years, especially with regard to how your goals have progressed since that time.
3 rituals to work with this new moon
Do some candle magic
Quinn always recommends working with the element of fire through candle magick on a new moon. All you have to do is come up with your intentions, light a candle and recite your intentions out loud.
Continue to burn this candle through the lunar cycle leading up to the full moon, and the next new moon, each time reciting your intentions when you light it. Remember to snuff your candle, rather than blowing it out, which can "blow away" your intentions, Quinn adds.
Plant seeds (literally or figuratively)
Given that this moon is in an earth sign, Quinn also recommends doing some plant magic—which is as simple as getting a money plant and using it as a tangible representation of your goals.
Each time you tend to your plant, whether watering it, pruning it, or just enjoying watching it grow, think of your intentions.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn suggests consulting your tarot cards to assess the energy of this new moon and what it means for you. Here's a simple three-card spread to try yourself:
- What have I released since the full moon?
- What blessing is the new Capricorn bringing in for me?
- How can I help bring my goals and intentions to fruition?
The takeaway
This new moon did not come to play, and we can all harness this energy to amp up our New Year's resolutions. Be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign and our guide to new moon rituals.
As Quinn says in closing, let this new moon be about setting intentions, "but also being open to intentions changing, so you can co-create with the universe and the astrological happenings right now in our world."
