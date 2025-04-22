Advertisement
Here's How To Work With This Week's Powerful New Moon In Taurus
If things have felt completely upside down lately, you're not alone in feeling this; the astrological forecast for the past month and a half was nothing short of madness, with multiple retrogrades, eclipses, and more.
Luckily for us, this week's Taurus new moon comes as our annual grounding checkpoint. It's also a great time to set intentions and manifest our goals—here's why, plus how to work with this new moon.
The astrology behind this month's new moon
The new moon will be exact on Sunday, April 27, at 3:31 p.m. EDT, and this time around, it's in the sign of grounded and luxury-loving Taurus. This moon will also be a supermoon, appearing slightly bigger in the sky and impacting us even more.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this supermoon is all about striking a balance between the sensual and the sensible. Taurus is, after all, ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure—but it also understands the importance of practicality, values, and self-worth.
"If life has felt unstable, this is your opportunity to reground yourself," the twins say, suggesting you start by simplifying. "Break down complex plans back to basics, draft blueprints, and streamline systems. To make sure all new developments are welcome, minimize uncertainties in crucial areas like time, money, and relationships," the twins explain.
Keep in mind that Taurus encourages a slow, steady approach to achieving your goals, but without sacrificing beauty or quality. As the twins explain, you might embrace eco-friendly and upcycled choices, for instance, supporting brands that respect our planet.
Ultimately, the vibe of this moon is "slow and steady wins the race," as well as making sure you're actually in a race you want to win.
One caveat? This new moon forms a tense square with both Pluto in Aquarius and Mars in Leo, so try to keep a level head even when it's challenging. (Egos may flare!)
3 rituals to work with the Taurus new moon
Ground in nature
According to the twins, the big themes of the Taurus new moon are Mother Earth, nature, and grounding. Get outside and spend some time communing with the Earth, whether you opt to meditate under a tree, take a mindful walk, or if you're feeling ambitious, going out for your first camping trip of the season.
In any case, allow yourself to feel revitalized and renewed by the life unfolding all around you.
Make a vision board
There are plenty of ways to manifest—you might like checking out our complete manifestation guide, btw—but one of our favorites is definitely making a vision board.
Vision boards allow you to create a tangible, visual representation of your goals, using things like photos, quotes, magazine clippings, etc. Seeing this physical representation of what you're trying to manifest can not only help you keep it in mind more, but it may help you take more aligned actions toward those goals.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, it's always a good idea to check in with your tarot cards to get more clarity around what this new moon could mean for you. Here's a simple four-card spread to try yourself:
- What have I let go of since the full moon?
- Where could I use more of Taurus' grounded energy in my life?
- What abundance is coming in for me under this new moon?
- Where do I need to take action aligned with my goals?
The takeaway
After a heavy couple of months, this Taurus new moon is the breath of fresh air we've all been needing. Be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign, and however you spend it, keep in mind that Taurus' biggest priority is feeling good and enjoying life's pleasures.