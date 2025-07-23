Advertisement
The Astrology Behind This Month's New Moon + 3 Rituals To Work With It
We've somehow already entered Leo season, and that can only mean one thing: We have a new moon in Leo on the horizon. This time around, the new moon will be exact on Thursday, July 24, at 3:11 p.m. EDT, and in determined Leo, we'll all be feeling the confidence boost from this new lunar cycle.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it, from astrologers.
The astrology behind this month's new moon in Leo
New moons are a time for setting intentions, planting seeds, and starting fresh. While Mercury might be retrograde this new moon, we can still lean into that blank-slate energy—especially considering Leo's influence.
As the AstroTwins explain, this new moon might as well be an annual romantic reset. As they recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "This proactive lunar lift wants you back in the driver’s seat (and on the throne) in your love life," adding, "If you’ve stopped articulating your desires or sharing your feelings, that ends today."
As aforementioned, Mercury retrograde is underway—in Leo, no less—which could stir up miscommunications. Not only that, but as the twins note, this new moon also connects to serious Saturn and mysterious Neptune and Pluto. As such, it’ll be "ultra-important to send out clear signals to the people who matter in your life," they say.
All in all, the twins advise speaking up when you have something to contribute to the conversation—and asking questions when you want to know more. "This new moon is a powerful starting block for creative projects. How can you develop your talents over the next six months? Block off time and search out the support you need, whether a coach, teacher or art supplies," they suggest.
3 rituals to work with the Leo new moon
Do some candle magic
Candle magic is a simple way to ritualize any moon cycle, and since this new moon is all about confidence, creativity, and other Leo-like qualities, you can work with intentions around those themes.
To work with your candle, simply think of your intention(s) each time you light it, but don't blow it out—always snuff—as to not blow your intentions away.
Here's our full guide to candle magic for more information.
Meditate in the sun
Given that it's Leo season, this is a great time to connect with a bit of solar power. Find yourself a nice sunny spot, perhaps with a journal, and spend some time meditating on your intentions.
With Mercury retrograde, you might be feeling more reflective, and that's OK too. Write down whatever insights come to you, reflections that you find meaningful, or any other thoughts or feelings that come up as you sit.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to check in with your tarot cards to get more clarity around what the new moon could mean for you. Here's a simple four-card spread to try yourself:
- What is the new moon bringing in for me?
- Where could I use more of Leo's courage in my life?
- What lesson is Mercury retrograde encouraging me to learn?
- How can I take action to help bring my intentions to fruition?
The takeaway
Mercury may be going retrograde, but this is still a great time to think about how you can tap into your inner Leo and let your light shine.
Set those intentions, do a new moon ritual or two, and let Leo's confidence encourage you to believe all things are possible. And P.S.—don't forget to check what this new moon means for your zodiac sign.