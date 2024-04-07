Advertisement
Ready For Monday's Super New Moon In Aries? Here's What To Know + How To Work With It
New moons are usually a time to set intentions and start fresh—but not this one. The first new moon of the astrological year didn't come to mess around; it's a super moon in the sign of Aries, and it's going to pass directly in front of the sun, marking a total solar eclipse.
It's sure to be an intense one, so here's the astrology behind this new moon, along with four rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind April's super new moon in Aries
The super new moon this month will be exact at 2:21p.m. EDT on April 8 in the sign of Aries, with the total solar eclipse stretching across parts of the United States that very same day.
As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this eclipse will close out the two-week eclipse portal that began with the Libra full moon on March 25, as well as the larger lunar cycles marked by April 2023's new moon in Libra and October 2023's full moon in Aries.
This new moon eclipse is "marking faded events that have to do with your destiny and higher calling," Quinn says, adding that we can all expect the unexpected right now. "We're surrendering to our divine path, which is ushering in new beginnings, so it's less about telling the universe what you want, and more surrendering to what is being put in front of you," she notes.
And with plenty of Aries energy in the sky (including the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, the North Node, and Chiron), Quinn also says that there will be a noticeable push to take action on focus on yourself.
But don't get too hasty! Mercury is still retrograde until April 25, which can cause heated arguments and short tempers. "So choose your battles wisely," Quinn says, noting that patience and grace will be paramount this week.
With Chiron—the wounded healer of astrology—just one degree from the sun in Aries, Quinn says some of our deepest wounds could come to the surface now to be addressed. "It's really about being gentle and kind with yourself as you confront aspects of you that bring up your shadows. None of us are coming out of this the same, but with the influence of Aries, it is really focused on prioritizing yourself and taking care of yourself."
All in all, the energy right now feels a lot like, "Hurry up and wait," so here's how to handle it.
4 rituals to work with this energy
Reflect on your eclipse journey
As aforementioned, this super new moon eclipse marks the end of a few different timelines and karmic chapters. Quinn suggests reflecting on your eclipse journey, starting all the way back with last April's new moon in Libra, then the Aries full moon last October.
Fast forward to March 25, 2024, which began this eclipse portal, and the messages and intuitive hits that have been coming in over the past two weeks.
"Make a timetable of what happened in your life April 2023, October 2023, and now, looking for similarities and what story is playing out in the larger story of your life," Quinn explains.
Work with affirmations
Given that this new moon is spotlighting the "Self," thanks to all this Aries energy, Quinn recommends working with affirmations. Bonus points if your affirmations relate to Aries-centered themes like independence, autonomy, and bravery.
For example, Quinn offers, you could try these on for size:
- I'm confident in my ability to make my dreams come true.
- I am empowered in my intuition and lead my life with integrity.
- I trust the universe and can surrender what no longer serves me to make room for new.
Move your body
Speaking of Aries, this fire sign is known to be energetic and bold, so if you're feeling a bit restless, don't take it out on everyone else! Move your body to blow off steam in whatever way works for you.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, leaning on Aries' action-oriented attitude by working out (even just taking a brisk walk!) is a great way to alchemize your energy.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn suggests consulting your tarot cards to get more clarity around what this lunar event means for you. Here's a simple four-card spread to try yourself:
- What have I let go since the Eclipse portal and full moon?
- What wound is Chiron revealing to me?
- What new beginning is coming for me with the new moon and solar eclipse?
- How can I bring my goals and intentions to fruition?
The takeaway
If it wasn't already obvious, this super new moon and total solar eclipse are bringing in some serious Aries power, pushing us all to reinvent ourselves and address what might be holding us back.
Still, it's not a time for hasty decisions or impatience. Mercury is still retrograde after all, so before you lose your temper on someone or do anything drastic, remember to pause—and be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign in particular.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel