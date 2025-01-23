Advertisement
This Blood Test May Detect Alzheimer's Long Before Symptoms Start
With conditions like Alzheimer's disease (AD), early detection is key to an effective response. But even when the disease is detected early, current treatment options can only slow its progression—not reverse it.
The ability to detect AD earlier could be a game changer for treatment, and this study gives us reason to be optimistic.
A breakthrough in early detection
Scientists at the University of Washington (UW) have developed a blood test, known as SOBA (soluble oligomer binding assay)1, that has successfully predicted the onset of AD in humans.
Their study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), builds on past research that identified a specific protein formation present in the blood of patients with active AD. As this new study observed, these protein formations can be seen years or even decades before symptoms begin.
It's important to note that this study was conducted on a limited group, ultimately predicting symptom onset for 10 individuals. While these results are promising, more research on a larger group of people is necessary to fully confirm the validity of this study's findings.
"What clinicians and researchers have wanted is a reliable diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease—and not just an assay that confirms a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, but one that can also detect signs of the disease before cognitive impairment happens," senior author Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., said in a news release. "What we show here is that SOBA may be the basis of such a test."
This potential breakthrough in early detection could one day be a tool to help reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
And these tools are desperately needed, as over 6 million Americans currently live with the disease. That number is projected to almost triple by 2060, which means advancements in treatment and early detection will become increasingly important.
Fortunately, we already know that a healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of developing AD by helping individuals avoid risk factors consistent with the later development of AD. These risk factors include obesity, excessive alcohol use, tobacco use, and depression.
While there's currently no cure for AD, treatments to help delay the disease's progression have been shown to be relatively effective.
Reducing your own risk
One day, SOBA's ability to detect markers of AD early may help doctors identify and treat people before their symptoms start, marking a significant shift in the prognosis of the disease.
In the meantime, you can take the steps below every day to protect your body and mind and boost your cognitive function:
- Keep your gut healthy: Certain gut conditions have been linked to AD. Following a healthy diet, prioritizing pre-and probiotics, and maintaining an active lifestyle can keep your gut microbiome in check. Here's a comprehensive guide to the best probiotic supplements to start with.
- Manage your blood sugar: Your mood, energy, concentration, and even risk of AD can be affected by your blood sugar levels. Maintain healthy levels with these balanced meals and healthy habits
- Stay active: Exercising can be as easy as taking a stroll around your neighborhood or getting in a quick at-home workout. Doing a little exercise every day will help protect your body and mind as you age.
- Get enough sleep: Gone are the days of glorifying an all-nighter. Make sure to get your zzz's to protect your brain against disease and inflammation.
- Nootropics: Clinically backed nootropics like kanna, citicoline, and resveratrol can also make a difference in your day-to-day cognition and mood. Here are a few of our favorite supplements featuring those ingredients.
The takeaway
While there's plenty you can do today to optimize your brain health, diseases like AD understandably remain a fear for many later in life.
Scientists at the University of Washington have developed a test that shows promising results in detecting Alzheimer's disease long before symptoms begin. Because AD doesn't have a cure (yet!), this test could help experts figure out how to stop symptoms of AD before they even begin.
