Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Blood Test May Detect Alzheimer's Long Before Symptoms Start

Jenny Fant
Author:
Jenny Fant
January 23, 2025
Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
By Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
Jenny is a San Francisco-based mbg contributor, content designer, and climate & sustainability communications specialist. She is a graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara. An avid open-water swimmer, Jenny has worked for healthy living and nutrition brands like Sun Basket, Gather Around Nutrition, and Territory Foods.
Image by 1MD / Contributor
January 23, 2025

With conditions like Alzheimer's disease (AD), early detection is key to an effective response. But even when the disease is detected early, current treatment options can only slow its progression—not reverse it.

The ability to detect AD earlier could be a game changer for treatment, and this study gives us reason to be optimistic. 

A breakthrough in early detection

Scientists at the University of Washington (UW) have developed a blood test, known as SOBA (soluble oligomer binding assay)1, that has successfully predicted the onset of AD in humans.

Their study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), builds on past research that identified a specific protein formation present in the blood of patients with active AD. As this new study observed, these protein formations can be seen years or even decades before symptoms begin.

It's important to note that this study was conducted on a limited group, ultimately predicting symptom onset for 10 individuals. While these results are promising, more research on a larger group of people is necessary to fully confirm the validity of this study's findings.

"What clinicians and researchers have wanted is a reliable diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease—and not just an assay that confirms a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, but one that can also detect signs of the disease before cognitive impairment happens," senior author Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., said in a news release. "What we show here is that SOBA may be the basis of such a test."

This potential breakthrough in early detection could one day be a tool to help reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

And these tools are desperately needed, as over 6 million Americans currently live with the disease. That number is projected to almost triple by 2060, which means advancements in treatment and early detection will become increasingly important.

Fortunately, we already know that a healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of developing AD by helping individuals avoid risk factors consistent with the later development of AD. These risk factors include obesity, excessive alcohol use, tobacco use, and depression.

While there's currently no cure for AD, treatments to help delay the disease's progression have been shown to be relatively effective. 

Reducing your own risk

One day, SOBA's ability to detect markers of AD early may help doctors identify and treat people before their symptoms start, marking a significant shift in the prognosis of the disease.

In the meantime, you can take the steps below every day to protect your body and mind and boost your cognitive function:

The takeaway

While there's plenty you can do today to optimize your brain health, diseases like AD understandably remain a fear for many later in life.

Scientists at the University of Washington have developed a test that shows promising results in detecting Alzheimer's disease long before symptoms begin. Because AD doesn't have a cure (yet!), this test could help experts figure out how to stop symptoms of AD before they even begin

More On This Topic

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician
Integrative Health

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician

Noemi Adame, MD

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician
Integrative Health

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician

Noemi Adame, MD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.