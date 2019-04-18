Not only do we need to eat to live, but many of us also love eating, whether for a special occasion or just because it makes us feel good. It’s no wonder that more and more we're realizing how nutrition is so closely related to many diseases that didn’t seem nutrition-related at all before.

Let me start off with a disclaimer by saying that there is no one diet or supplement that can prevent Alzheimer’s disease. However, it’s become more apparent in recent years that nutrition can play a role in Alzheimer’s prevention and progression.

Although it’s not totally clear exactly how our eating patterns may lead to Alzheimer’s, we do know that inflammation in the body and insulin resistance are related to its development, suggesting a connection to food. In fact, some chronic diseases are directly linked to nutrition, such as obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes, are risk factors for Alzheimer’s.

Researchers have found that high-fat, high-sugar diets that typically cause metabolic syndrome, also appear to lead to the development of characteristic symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Those diseases that typically arise from metabolic syndrome, such as heart disease and diabetes, are also linked to chronic inflammation as a result of poor nutrition.

Considering this connection between nutrition and Alzheimer’s, let’s take a closer look at what you should be eating, and what you shouldn’t, in order to prevent Alzheimer’s.