mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

What We Know About Eating to Prevent Alzheimer’s, According To A Neuroscientist

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
Neuroscientist By Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
Neuroscientist
Dr. Nicole Avena is a research neuroscientist, author and expert in the fields of nutrition, diet and addiction. She received a Ph.D. in Neuroscience and Psychology from Princeton University, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular biology at The Rockefeller University in New York City.
Woman cutting into a salmon filet

Image by Davide Illini / Stocksy

April 18, 2019

Not only do we need to eat to live, but many of us also love eating, whether for a special occasion or just because it makes us feel good. It’s no wonder that more and more we're realizing how nutrition is so closely related to many diseases that didn’t seem nutrition-related at all before.

Let me start off with a disclaimer by saying that there is no one diet or supplement that can prevent Alzheimer’s disease. However, it’s become more apparent in recent years that nutrition can play a role in Alzheimer’s prevention and progression.

Although it’s not totally clear exactly how our eating patterns may lead to Alzheimer’s, we do know that inflammation in the body and insulin resistance are related to its development, suggesting a connection to food. In fact, some chronic diseases are directly linked to nutrition, such as obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes, are risk factors for Alzheimer’s.

Researchers have found that high-fat, high-sugar diets that typically cause metabolic syndrome, also appear to lead to the development of characteristic symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Those diseases that typically arise from metabolic syndrome, such as heart disease and diabetes, are also linked to chronic inflammation as a result of poor nutrition.

Considering this connection between nutrition and Alzheimer’s, let’s take a closer look at what you should be eating, and what you shouldn’t, in order to prevent Alzheimer’s.

What foods to eat to prevent Alzheimer's

Dark, Leafy Greens

Growing up, our parents always told us to eat our greens—and for good reason! Leafy greens, especially spinach, are an excellent source of folate (among a ton of other nutrients). The connection between folate and Alzheimer’s has been researched extensively, and there is strong evidence to suggest that folate intake is associated with a lower risk of dementia later in life. Just half a cup of sautéed spinach contains 131 mcg of folate, and 1 cup raw contains 58 mcg. If spinach isn’t your thing, there are 64 mcg in 1 cup shredded romaine, 78 mcg in ½ cup Brussels sprouts, and 59 mcg in half an avocado.

Article continues below

Fish, Especially Fatty Fish

Fish are part of a healthy, Alzheimer’s prevention diet for two reasons: omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12. Salmon especially is an excellent source of both of these key nutrients. There are 4.8 mcg of vitamin B12 in 3 oz of salmon, and anywhere from 500 to 1,500 mg of omega-3’s. Studies show that fish consumption or supplementation with omega-3’s may contribute to a reduced risk of cognitive impairment. Similarly, participants of a study who had low levels of vitamin B12 (and folate) were twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Fermented Foods

As mentioned earlier, inflammation is a key player in terms of chronic disease pathogenesis. There are several spices and herbs that are idolized for their anti-inflammatory effects, but consuming fermented foods is possibly the quickest way to see these benefits. Fermented foods are full of probiotics (good bacteria), such as lactic acid bacteria, that go right into your intestine and help increase the population of beneficial bacteria in our gut. These beneficial bacteria in turn provide us with a wide variety of health benefits—inflammation reduction being one of them. The best part is, there are so many different types of foods that fall into this category: yogurt, cheese, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, kombucha, miso, and tempeh.

Article continues below

What foods to avoid to prevent Alzheimer's

Added Sugars & Artificial Sweeteners

Eating too much added sugar doesn’t just contribute to obesity, type 2 diabetes, or heart disease. These health problems are also risk factors for Alzheimer’s. In fact, type 2 diabetes has been closely linked to Alzheimer’s, and we now know that Alzheimer’s may be caused by abnormalities in the way the brain breaks down glucose. A huge factor in the development of diabetes is the excessive consumption of added sugars. Your best bet is to reach for water.

Red Meat & Processed Meats

Red meat and standard processed meats, although full of some important nutrients such as iron and vitamin B12, tend to do more harm than good. In this case, there are a couple of reasons as to why you should limit consumption of red meats and processed meats, such as the high saturated fat content and inflammation that it causes. As mentioned earlier, a high-fat diet (specifically high in saturated fat) can lead to chronic diseases that are risk factors for Alzheimer’s. Likewise, inflammation that may result from a diet high in red and processed meat is a precursor to many diseases, including Alzheimer’s. Thus, it’s best to limit your intake of these types of meats to just a couple times a week.

It may seem like there are a ton of things to consider, but when it comes down to it, the best diet for Alzheimer’s prevention is basically a whole foods diet with an emphasis on veggies, fatty fish, and some fermented foods or probiotics. If we had to put a name to it, the Mediterranean Diet would be best. Anyone looking to avoid chronic disease should limit excess sugar and red meat, and especially so if you want to eliminate some risk factors for cognitive decline. Although we can’t say that proper diet will definitely prevent Alzheimer’s disease, it doesn’t hurt to do what we can to make sure we stay healthy as long as possible.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
Nicole Avena, Ph.D. Neuroscientist
Nicole Avena, Ph.D., is a research neuroscientist, author and expert in the fields of nutrition, diet and addiction. She received a Ph.D. in neuroscience and psychology from Princeton...

More On This Topic

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-and-worst-foods-for-alzheimers

Your article and new folder have been saved!