In terms of removing makeup, there are a couple of avenues to follow here: Either use it as an allover rinse, or squeeze the solution onto a cotton round to target specific areas. If you do choose to cleanse with micellar water, just be sure to follow up with a proper cleanser afterward. As Ciraldo notes, "You can use it before your facial cleanser since it will remove [makeup, dirt, and the like] gently and effectively, but remember, it doesn't include other actives like anti-pollution, marine or peptides actives that can add additional benefits to skin."