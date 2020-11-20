In reality, excess fat is just a symptom of an underlying problem and not the problem itself.

Trying to lose weight with a straight “calories in minus calories out” approach is akin to coming home each day to find water on the bathroom floor, then cleaning it up day after day after day without ever looking for the source of the puddle. Is the sink leaking? Did the tub overflow? Is the toilet stopped up? Is the dog peeing while you’re out?

You might laugh to think that someone would clean that water up day after day and never look for the source of the problem. But we go about trying to lose weight in the same insane manner. By addressing only diet and exercise, we set ourselves up to fail.

You probably view fat as an unwanted decoration, but it has a purpose. Fat is our energy storage tank. To successfully get to your healthy weight and maintain it, you need to figure out why your body is storing fat instead of burning it. Your body sends signals to store calories as fat when hormones are out of balance, the nutritional value of your diet is limited, and when you feel uncertain of your place in the world.

Let’s look at each of these in more detail: