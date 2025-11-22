PSA: Avoid Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs If You Don't Like Losing
When it comes to conflict, all 12 zodiac signs have their own unique approach. Some prefer to avoid conflict and keep the peace at all costs, while others have no problem making themselves heard—or winning arguments.
Of course, someone's sign isn't a guarantee that they'll always win arguments, but in terms of the quintessential qualities of zodiac signs, these are definitely the ones who have the facts and know how to settle a debate.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun and/or rising sign, or even their Mercury or Mars sign. (Those two planets influence the way we communicate and approach conflict, respectively.)
Scorpio
If you're going up against a Scorpio, don't even bother. These folks do their research, and when we say that, we mean their intensity borders on obsession. If they're arguing about something, chances are they're not bluffing.
Scorpio is also a fixed sign, meaning it tends to be more stubborn than, say, a Pisces or Libra. Pair their stubbornness with their ability to dive into the depths of any topic, and they're not giving up their point. Not to mention, Scorpio can have a vindictive streak, so arguing with them can be particularly painful.
Virgo
The second most likely sign to win an argument is Virgo. While Virgos don't necessarily like to argue, they place extremely high importance on truth and order—and they tend to think their idea of truth and order is correct. Considering their planetary ruler is Mercury, which governs information and intellect, Virgos are analytical and extremely well-learned.
In other words, they don't say things just for the sake of arguing, and if they're fighting you on something, they probably have the receipts to back it up. Tread lightly if you don't like being schooled!
Aries
Finally, we have Aries as the third most likely sign to win an argument. And if Virgos don't like to argue, we can safely say Aries folks do. They're actually known to be the most argumentative and hotheaded sign, with quite a quick temper. However, being quick to argue doesn't always mean winning.
In fact, Aries may be on the attack in one moment and have already moved on the next. But when they really lock in and are determined to win, don't be surprised if they go for low blows. In arguments, they win by sheer force, not necessarily facts or reason.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that Arieses, Virgos, and Scorpios are bound to win every argument they get in—or that the other signs don't have their argumentative moments. But if you have a few of these signs in your life and find yourself in an argument with them, just don't say we didn't tell you so.