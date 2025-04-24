Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Emotionally Intelligent
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes how emotionally intelligent they are. Some signs are on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to emotional intelligence (EQ), for instance, while others are the best people to call when you need a shoulder to cry on.
(As a refresher, emotional intelligence is defined as "the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one's emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically.")
Of course, someone's zodiac sign is never a guarantee they'll be the most emotionally intelligent person you've ever met, but the following three zodiac signs are known for being sensitive, empathetic, and understanding.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, with Mercury influencing how we think and communicate.
Scorpio
The most emotionally intelligent sign of them all is...drumroll please...Scorpio! Known as the mysterious and brooding one of the bunch, Scorpios reputation for intrigue and emotional depth definitely precedes them.
And as a water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth, Scorpio doesn't shy away from difficult conversations. They're empathic to the point of being psychic, with a strong capacity to understand the emotions of others.
The one emotion they have a hard time controlling is jealousy, but other than that, Scorpio is no stranger to emotional awareness and control, and you'll find they're a great person to talk to when you need emotional support.
Pisces
The zodiac sign with the second highest EQ is none other than sensitive and dreamy Pisces. While these folks might live with their heads slightly in the clouds, they're also the most empathetic sign of them all.
A water sign, like Scorpio, Pisces' empathy and intuition border on psychic-level ability, and their tender hearts help them know exactly what to say to make people feel better.
In fact, as the only water sign whose symbol does not have a shell (a fish, versus Scorpio's scorpion and Cancer's crab), Pisces has no boundaries. This can get them into trouble when people take advantage of them, but it's also why Pisces is so emotionally intelligent.
Libra
Finally, we have Libra as the third most emotionally intelligent zodiac sign. Unlike Scorpio and Pisces, Libra is an air sign, so they're not as emotionally minded. They are, however, known as the diplomat of the zodiac.
Their emotional intelligence shows up when they're keeping the peace and acting as a meditator. They're excellent at reading the room and bringing any needed balance to group conversations, and with their impressive ability to understand other's needs and expectations, they always know the right thing to do or say.
Of course, Libra needs to watch out for people pleasing and sacrificing themselves in order to manage everyone's emotions, but at the end of the day, you definitely can't say they lack emotional intelligence.
The takeaway
Every zodiac sign has the capacity to be emotionally intelligent depending on other factors in their birth chart, plus other environmental or cultural influences. But in terms of which signs are known for EQ the most, the top three would have to be Scorpio, Pisces, and Libra.