Raise your hand if this sounds like you: You're at a work meeting, and your colleague completes her presentation and says, “So if there are no more questions, I guess we can break for lunch.” At that moment, you say, “I have a question, actually.”

Or, when you’re fighting with your significant other, you say something like, “How was I supposed to know? I’m not a mind-reader.”

If these scenarios seem familiar, you need to work on your nunchi.

Nunchi is a Korean word that literally translated means “eye-measure.” It’s the art of gauging how people are thinking and feeling in order to create connection, trust, and harmony. It’s related to concepts like emotional intelligence and situation awareness, but with two major distinguishing factors: