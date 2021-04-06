The Spring Cleaning Mistake You're Most Susceptible To, According To Your Sign
Each astrological sign in the zodiac approaches things a little differently—and that includes spring cleaning. Some signs may feel the urge to get rid of everything once spring rolls around, while others are more sentimental and have trouble with decluttering. Some don't know where to start, while others try to do everything at once.
To get the celestial scoop on the spring cleaning mistake each sign should watch out for, we consulted mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins.
Aries:
According to the twins, Aries folks have a tendency to get overzealous and throw too many things away. They note that they know plenty of Aries' who get "overly into the fresh start and give away something they regret giving away." If that sounds familiar, think long and hard about the things you're throwing out or donating. It can be tempting to want to do a complete overhaul on your stuff, but try to be discerning and give yourself enough space and time to decide what to toss.
Taurus:
Taurus may actually have the opposite problem as Aries, the twins note. They can be reluctant to get rid of things and struggle to find places to put them. This is a sign that could benefit from some new storage tools this spring.
Gemini:
When it comes to spring cleaning, Geminis might try to do too many things at once, the twins say, instead of taking it one project at a time. "It's multitasking mayhem," the say, adding to "remember spring is an entire season, not just a day long." If you're feeling overwhelmed and don't know where to start, Gemini, try splitting your cleaning list up so you take on one project a week, or every few days.
Cancer:
As a water sign, the twins say Cancers are very sensitive to moving any energy in their home. They advise not underestimating the emotional effect of spring cleaning, noting they could feel sad and sentimental about getting rid of certain things or putting things away. "So, prepare some extra emotional support, or have a friend come and help you. Go for a walk and move your energy between tasks," they suggest.
Leo:
Leo is the sign that rules play, and spring cleaning may not feel like the most playful thing—but it can be! "Don't make it into a chore," the twins say. "Make a playlist, take dance breaks, and reward yourself when you finish a task." Offer yourself positive reinforcement and try to make it as fun as possible, so you don't wind up avoiding it altogether.
Virgo:
"The only mistake a Virgo would make when spring cleaning is not starting," the twins say, suggesting that cleaning comes very naturally to many Virgos.
However, since this sign can be susceptible to the occasional bout of paranoia and anxiety, they add it can be helpful for them to map out a cleaning schedule, allotting for plenty of mental and physical breaks to take a moment to breathe.
Libra:
Let's be honest, Libras: Are you really going to be able to tackle everything on your list? The twins say your biggest mistake might just be trying to do it all yourself. If your budget allows, perhaps you can think about hiring a cleaning service for the particularly daunting areas of your home. Or, you could call on a friend to help you organize unruly cabinets and treat them to dinner as a thank you.
It's also a good idea to focus on organization systems, the twins say, adding "Libra's just need help [...] creating systems to help them not just clean, but maintain."
Scorpio:
"Similar to Cancer," the twins say, "Scorpios can be very sensitive to the movement of energy in their home." Certain areas of the home may feel particularly charged for this sign. The twins suggest doing some deeper thinking, meditating, journaling, or energetic clearing before tackling any areas that are emotionally heavy.
It can also help if you get to know the feng shui bagua map, they add, so you can understand the regions of you're home, what they're associated with, and why there's a certain charge there.
Sagittarius:
The twins, as Sagittarius' themselves, note that this sign can feel like cleaning is always a chore. So instead of thinking about it as a cleanup, think about it as a "spring decor refresh," they say.
Consider what you can add to beautify your space, like houseplants, crystals, relics from your travels. Think about how you can invite the energy of spring "which is about newness and renewal, into your home," they add.
Capricorn:
Capricorns are super hard workers, the twins note, but this can lead to spring cleanings that are a bit austere, or overly rigid. "The idea is to clean—not zap the soul out of your space," they say. To avoid this, Cap, play into your earthy element and lean into things like plants, and other natural objects. Once you've sufficiently cleaned your home, "bring the outdoors in," they add, so your space feels pristine but still full of life.
Aquarius:
According to the twins, Aquarius folks need a lot of light and air circulation at home, and should focus their cleaning accordingly. Maybe this is the year you invest in an air purifier, or at the very least, open up your windows and let in that springtime air. (Wash them too, to let as much light in as possible!) Check-in with your ventilation systems and fans, and even think about having the air quality in your home professionally measured. This is also a great time to wash bedding, curtains, carpets, and any other materials that can easily collect dust.
Pisces:
Pisces is another water sign that needs to tune into the emotional experience of cleaning, the twins explain. "They should pre-assess the areas they're drawn to and do a space blessing and clearing." Think about moving furniture around to create optimal flow, they add, and if you're investing in any new pieces, "remove one that don't fit or have sharp edges, and go for round tables or curved furniture, versus anything too stiff or angular." And P.S., the twins note that Jupiter is moving into Pisces on May 13: "It's going to be a time for new energy and rebirth, so it's really important for Pisces to get their cleaning done before then."
