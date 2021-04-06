Each astrological sign in the zodiac approaches things a little differently—and that includes spring cleaning. Some signs may feel the urge to get rid of everything once spring rolls around, while others are more sentimental and have trouble with decluttering. Some don't know where to start, while others try to do everything at once.

To get the celestial scoop on the spring cleaning mistake each sign should watch out for, we consulted mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins.