How A House Blessing Can Bring Positive Energy Into Your Space

There are many house blessing prayers, so feel free to research one that feels right to you and your family. Below is a prayer that I use and suggest to my clients. Feel free to edit it to make it your own.

"To the Divine Spirit (or Universal Energy, Supreme One, etc.), in lighting this candle, we summon love, harmony, peace, and prosperity into our home. May we be blessed with good health, happiness, success, and abundance. May this home be a sacred dwelling for us and our children. May those who visit us feel peace and love. We decree that this home is now shielded from harm, illness, or misfortune. Thank you for bringing divine light, love, and energy into our hearts, rooms, and endeavors. With tremendous gratitude, we thank you. In full faith, so be it, and so it is!"

Wishing you and your home much happiness, health, love, and prosperity!