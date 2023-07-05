Think of your heart as a silent engine—pumping oxygen and nutrients throughout your entire body every second of every day to keep you alive and well.

Taking care of your heart should be at the top of your priority list, especially for people in their 40s and 50s. Markers of heart health (like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and plaque buildup) and disease risk are closely linked to advancing age1 . And as heart health is intricately tied to the function of everything in the body—including cognition—indicators of heart health are also known risk factors for dementia2 .