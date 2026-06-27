Microplastics Can Change How The Body Responds To Allergens, Study Finds
Every year, the conversation around seasonal allergies sounds pretty much the same. People blame the pollen count. The weather. The unusually warm winter. Maybe climate change.
But what if pollen isn't acting alone?
Over the past few years, scientists have discovered microplastics virtually everywhere they've looked: in oceans, soil, drinking water, blood, arteries, lungs, and even the brain. Finding them is no longer the surprising part. The bigger question now is what these particles are doing once they get there.
A new study1 published in Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology offers one possible clue. Researchers found that tiny PET microplastics, the type commonly shed from plastic bottles, food packaging, carpets, and synthetic clothing, were able to linger in the lungs and alter immune responses. When combined with ragweed pollen, one of the most common seasonal allergens, airway inflammation became even more pronounced.
While the findings come from a mouse study, they add to growing concerns that microplastics may not simply exist in the body. They may be capable of influencing how the immune system responds to other environmental exposures, including common allergens.
What happens when microplastics & pollen meet
For the study, researchers focused on polyethylene terephthalate (PET), one of the most widely used plastics in modern life. PET is found in beverage bottles, food packaging, synthetic fabrics, carpets, and many other everyday products. Over time, these materials break down into microscopic particles that can become airborne and inhaled.
The researchers exposed mice to respirable PET microplastics, meaning particles small enough to reach deep into the lungs. Some mice were exposed to microplastics alone, while others were exposed to both microplastics and ragweed pollen, a common trigger of seasonal allergies.
One of the first things researchers noticed was persistence. The microplastic particles remained detectable in lung tissue for at least 14 days after exposure. They also appeared to accumulate within immune cells called macrophages, which help clear foreign particles from the lungs.
This means that these weren't particles that simply passed through the respiratory system. They stuck around long enough to potentially influence ongoing immune activity.
The microplastics changed immune responses
What surprised researchers was that the microplastics didn't need pollen to trigger a reaction. On their own, the particles caused inflammation in the airways and attracted immune cells into the lungs.
But when ragweed pollen was added, the response became even stronger.
Compared to pollen exposure alone, certain doses of microplastics appeared to intensify airway inflammation. The particles also changed how the immune system responded to the allergen, influencing antibody production and other immune signaling pathways.
That doesn't mean microplastics are causing seasonal allergies. But it does suggest they may have the potential to make certain allergic or inflammatory responses more intense.
Common sources of microplastics
Airborne PET particles are released from synthetic clothing, upholstery, carpets, food packaging, and household dust. Researchers note that inhalation may be one of the primary ways people encounter these particles.
Of course, nobody can completely avoid microplastics. That's neither realistic nor necessary. But there are a few practical ways to reduce exposure:
- Ventilate your home regularly, especially while cooking and cleaning
- Use a HEPA air purifier, especially if you live in a high-pollution area or struggle with allergies
- Wash synthetic clothing on gentle when possible to reduce fiber shedding
- Choose natural fibers for some clothing, bedding, and upholstery when practical
- Avoid heating food in plastic containers
- Reduce unnecessary use of single-use plastics
Just as importantly, focus on supporting the body's overall resilience. Regular exercise, adequate sleep, a fiber-rich diet, and good metabolic health all help regulate inflammatory and immune responses.
The takeaway
It's easy to read headlines about microplastics and feel like they're impossible to avoid. In many ways, that's true. But what studies like this can do is help us understand where risks may exist and where practical interventions might make a difference.
Better indoor air quality, improved ventilation, regular exercise, good sleep, and overall immune health won't eliminate every exposure, but they can help support how the body responds to them.