The shift toward durability isn't just environmental (though that matters). It's a health calculation. Fabrics that break down quickly are shedding fibers constantly. Cheap synthetic blends pill, degrade, and release more particulates into the washing machine, the dryer, and the air in your home. Clothes that last for years instead of months mean less exposure to whatever's in the next batch of inventory, less accumulation of microplastics in your home ecosystem, and fewer chances for quality control failures to end up against your skin.