The Health-First Approach Reshaping Activewear — This Brand Is Leading The Way
Walk into almost any gym, coffee shop, or airport lounge right now, and you’ll notice the same thing. Leggings, sports bras, and workout onesies everywhere.
Activewear has quietly become the unofficial uniform of modern life. And I’m right there with them.
Most mornings, I pull on leggings before my first coffee. They stay on through my workout, a few hours of work at my desk, a grocery run, and sometimes straight through to dinner. Most days, I'm in activewear more than any other category of clothing in my closet.
And if the longevity movement has taught us anything, it's that the things we do daily, like what we wear, matter most.
Which raises an uncomfortable question. If we're obsessing over seed oils and microplastics in our water bottles, why aren't we talking about what's in the fabric pressed against our skin for eight hours a day?
The exposure we're ignoring
The activewear industry has trained us to think about performance. Moisture-wicking. Four-way stretch. Compression zones. But performance metrics sidestep a more fundamental concern. What are these fabrics actually made of, and what happens when they're against your largest organ for the majority of your waking hours?
The data is starting to catch up with what some of us have suspected. Synthetic fabrics, the foundation of most athletic wear, shed microplastics with every wash and every wear. One study found that a single polyester garment can release over 700,000 microplastic fibers1 per wash. We're not just ingesting microplastics through food and water; we're wearing them.
Then there's PFAS, the "forever chemicals" now banned in several states but still present in older inventory and international supply chains. These compounds have historically been used to give fabrics water resistance or stain-repellent properties. The problem is that they don’t readily degrade in the environment or in the human body. Instead, they accumulate over time.
The trust deficit
Something else is happening in the activewear market that mirrors a broader cultural shift: people are losing faith in the giants.
The same massive athletic companies that dominated our youth, the ones with flagship stores in every major city and endorsement deals with every elite athlete, are now facing uncomfortable questions. What's actually in your fabrics? Where are they produced, and under what conditions? Are your sustainability claims verifiable, or just marketing?
Some of the biggest names in fitness have been caught with PFAS and plastic compounds in their clothing, despite positioning themselves as premium, performance-driven brands. The disconnect between price point and actual material quality has become harder to ignore.
Mille Skat, co-founder of the Danish activewear brand Planet Nusa, sees this playing out in real time. "I think people have long chosen big names in activewear because it's what they were exposed to growing up," she told me.
"They have resources that smaller brands often don't, but what they often lack is the ability to be nimble, collaborative, and on the front foot of the constant changes in this industry."
That inability to pivot quickly or respond authentically to consumer concerns is creating space for a new generation of brands. Smaller operations that can't compete on marketing budgets but can compete on transparency, material sourcing, and actual accountability.
As her co-founder, Kristine Esmer, explained, "People want to know the faces and people behind the brands they shop for. Even better if the brand stands for something and is clear about its values, shows up in the world, and walks the talk."
It's not just about activewear. We've seen this pattern in food (away from Big Ag toward regenerative farms), in beauty (away from conglomerates toward smaller clean brands), and now in what we wear to move our bodies.
Durability as a health strategy
The longevity conversation has mostly focused on what we put in our bodies. Nutrition. Supplements. Sleep optimization. But there's a growing recognition that longevity isn't just about input; it's about reducing chronic, low-level exposure to things that cause cumulative harm.
Fast fashion taught an entire generation that clothes are disposable. Wear them a dozen times, toss them, buy more. Premium activewear promised something different—investment pieces that would last—but often delivered the same planned obsolescence at a higher price point.
The shift toward durability isn't just environmental (though that matters). It's a health calculation. Fabrics that break down quickly are shedding fibers constantly. Cheap synthetic blends pill, degrade, and release more particulates into the washing machine, the dryer, and the air in your home. Clothes that last for years instead of months mean less exposure to whatever's in the next batch of inventory, less accumulation of microplastics in your home ecosystem, and fewer chances for quality control failures to end up against your skin.
"Our primary focus is on creating products with care and selecting materials with the mindset that the products should last for your whole life," Kristine told me when I asked about their approach to fabric selection.
But there's tension here that's worth naming. Skat was direct about it: "I think people are starting to care more that the brands they're shopping for are diligent when it comes to sourcing and production. But they also want their clothes to last for years, and oftentimes those two things are at odds."
She's right. True durability often requires synthetic blends. Natural fibers don't always hold up to the demands of high-intensity movement or frequent washing. The question becomes: how do you balance longevity with material safety? How do you make activewear that lasts without relying on chemical treatments or fabric compositions that might be problematic long-term?
The brands, like Planet Nusa, that are working with this tension by delivering transparency about trade-offs instead of just marketing copy, are the ones gaining traction.
The community aspect
One thing Esmer and Skat were adamant about had nothing to do with clothing and everything to do with community. And this perspective aligns with the research.
Social connection is as predictive of long-term health outcomes as smoking, obesity, or hypertension. Loneliness is a health crisis. And yet so much of the health industry is relentlessly individualized—your data, your optimization, your biometrics.
The brands making inroads right now are building the opposite. Run clubs. Group cold plunges. Sauna sessions. Community swims. They're creating infrastructure for people to move their bodies together, which makes the activewear almost secondary to the gathering.
Planet Nusa started with community walks where strangers would meet up and pick up trash together. "It was so humbling at first, but it created connections and shared experiences that we knew people were missing," Kristine said. Now they host hundreds of events annually, including runs, swims, saunas, and yoga. There are cafés in Copenhagen where the community congregates off the trail.
This isn't unique to them. Smaller activewear brands across the US and Europe are organizing weekly run clubs, partnering with local gyms, and hosting seasonal challenges that get people outside together. The clothes become the uniform for a larger social practice.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that the longevity conversation and community-driven activewear brands have surged in popularity at the same time," Kristine told me. She's onto something.
The takeaway
When I started pulling this thread, I thought I was writing about fabric composition and chemical treatments. And I am. But the deeper story is about what we're willing to interrogate in the name of longevity.
We've gotten comfortable asking hard questions about our food, water, and air quality. We track our steps, our heart rate variability, and our glucose spikes. But somehow the clothes we live in, the second skin we wear for forty-plus hours a week, have escaped the same level of scrutiny.
Maybe because it feels overwhelming. Maybe because the alternatives seem expensive or inaccessible. Maybe because we've been conditioned to think about activewear in terms of performance, not health.
But if longevity is really about reducing cumulative exposure to things that cause harm (and maximizing the things that support long-term vitality), then what we wear matters. The microplastics matter. The chemical treatments matter. The labor conditions under which our clothes are made matter.
And maybe just as importantly, whether our activewear is connecting us to other humans, or just serving as a costume for our increasingly isolated optimization routines.
I'm not suggesting everyone needs to overhaul their entire wardrobe tomorrow. But I am suggesting we start asking better questions. Who made this? What's it made of? How long will it last? What happens when I wash it? Is the brand I'm supporting aligned with the values I'm trying to live by?
The longevity movement has taught us to think in decades, not weeks. To optimize for the long run, not the short-term fix. If we're serious about that, if we actually want to maximize the number of years we live in good health, then what we wear every day probably deserves a seat at the table.