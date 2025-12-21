The 4 Easiest Ways To Reduce Your Chemical Exposure, From An MD
Every single day, we’re exposed to thousands of synthetic chemicals through the water we drink, the air we breathe, the food we eat, and even the couches we sit on. While that might sound overwhelming, there’s good news: You don’t need to overhaul your entire life or spend a fortune to protect your health.
According to board-certified rheumatologist and environmental health expert Aly Cohen, M.D., you can significantly reduce your toxic load with a few simple shifts at home. On the mindbodygreen podcast, she shared her no-nonsense, research-backed framework to help you cut back on harmful exposures without sacrificing convenience or joy.
“It’s not the one big exposure,” Cohen explains. “It’s the tiny, consistent, daily hits that can slowly impact your health over time.”
Here’s exactly how to start reducing your chemical exposure today without the stress.
Step 1: Assess what you’re exposed to
Before you start tossing every product in your house, take a moment to understand where toxins are coming from. Cohen calls this the assessment phase. It’s about getting informed, not paranoid.
Start by examining high-impact areas like:
- Your water sources (drinking, cooking, bathing)
- Personal care products (especially those with "fragrance" or "perfume")
- Cleaning supplies
- Furniture and building materials
- Indoor air quality
Step 2: Avoid & swap strategically
You don’t need to replace everything overnight. Instead, Cohen recommends focusing on “high-yield, low-effort” swaps that give you the biggest bang for your buck.
Some smart places to start:
- Water filtration: "Water is number one for me," says Cohen. She recommends reverse osmosis filters for drinking water, which remove significantly more contaminants than basic carbon filters. For showers, an inexpensive carbon block shower head (around $20) can reduce chemical exposure during bathing.
- Air purification: Upgrade your HVAC filters to MERV 12-13 rating (rather than the standard 5-8) to catch more airborne toxins. Open windows when outdoor air is clean, and consider HEPA air purifiers with a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) appropriate for your room size
- Furniture: When replacing furniture, look for the label "TB-117-2013," which indicates the piece doesn't contain harmful flame retardants that were once standard in upholstered items.
- Cleaning products: Switch to simpler, plant-based cleaners without synthetic fragrances or antimicrobials.
3. Add: Incorporate protective elements
Beyond removing toxins, Cohen emphasizes adding elements that actively improve your environment and support your body's natural detoxification processes.
Try these evidence-backed additions:
- Houseplants: Plants like mother-in-law’s tongue and pothos naturally purify the air and absorb toxins. Just remember to wipe their leaves occasionally.
- Humidity control: Mold thrives in damp spaces. Keep humidity low, and check for leaks under sinks and behind appliances every 6 months.
- Natural light: Get more sunlight during the day and limit artificial light at night to support your circadian rhythm and overall immune function.
- Clean regularly (but simply): Vacuum with a HEPA filter, dust with a damp cloth, and skip antimicrobial cleaners that can disrupt your microbiome.
4. Allow: Allow room for real life
Perhaps the most refreshing aspect of Cohen's approach is her emphasis on balance. "It's the component that lets us live and have a quality of life," she explains.
This might mean:
- Coloring your hair
- Letting your children play sports on synthetic turf (but washing thoroughly afterward with soap)
- Using your favorite perfume occasionally
- Keeping electronics in your life but practicing mindful usage (like keeping devices off your lap)
The key is making these choices consciously, understanding both the risks and how to mitigate them.
The takeaway
The power of Cohen's approach lies in its practicality and optimism. Rather than viewing toxin reduction as an all-or-nothing proposition, she offers a framework that empowers us to make meaningful improvements without sacrificing joy.
By focusing on high-impact changes, adding protective elements, and being mindful about what we choose to allow, we can significantly reduce our toxic burden while still enjoying modern life. The message isn't about perfection; it's about practical progress toward a healthier environment and a stronger body.