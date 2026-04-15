This Unexpected Food May Be Fueling Your Nasal Allergy Symptoms, Study Shows
Spring allergies seem to be especially brutal this year (it's not just me, right?). Pollen counts get higher and higher each year, and antihistamines can only do so much. But here's something you probably haven't considered: Your diet might be making your symptoms worse.
New research suggests that high salt intake (yes, the sodium hiding in your favorite snacks and takeout) may actually amplify allergic responses. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers of a new study set out to investigate whether dietary salt intake influences the severity of allergic rhinitis 1(the medical term for nasal allergies that cause sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes).
First, they analyzed data from 51 patients with allergic rhinitis, measuring their 24-hour urinary sodium levels (a reliable indicator of salt intake) and comparing those to their IgE levels (an antibody involved in allergic reactions) and symptom severity scores.
Then, to dig deeper into the why, they turned to mouse models. Mice were fed either a high-salt diet or a normal diet, then exposed to allergens to see how their immune systems responded.
The link between salt and nasal allergies
The human data showed that higher sodium intake was positively correlated with both higher total IgE levels and more severe allergy symptoms, particularly nasal obstruction. Patients with high-salt diets had significantly worse symptom scores compared to those with lower sodium intake.
The mouse models helped explain the mechanism. A high-salt diet appeared to alter the gut microbiota and activated something called the NFAT5 pathway, which amplified allergic inflammation. Essentially, excess salt seemed to prime the immune system to overreact to allergens.
And when researchers switched the mice from a high-salt diet back to a normal one, symptoms improved. But they didn't fully resolve. The immune system seemed to retain some "memory" of the high-salt state, suggesting that the effects of excess sodium may linger even after you cut back.
How to be mindful of sodium intake
The World Health Organization recommends consuming no more than 5 grams of salt per day2 (about one teaspoon). But the global average intake is about 10.8 grams. That's way more salt than what most people need (even for many highly active individuals).
Roughly 70% of that excess sodium comes from packaged foods and foods prepared outside of the home, not the salt shaker on your table.
If you're dealing with seasonal allergies and want to see if reducing salt makes a difference, here are some practical ways to cut back on excess sodium.
- Cook at home more often: When you control the ingredients, you control the salt. Even making your own salad dressing or cooking rice instead of buying flavored packets can add up.
- Swap processed snacks for whole foods: Instead of chips or crackers, reach for fresh fruit, veggies with hummus, or unsalted nuts.
- Flavor with herbs, spices, and citrus: A little salt can go a long way in cooking. So instead of relying just on salt, consider adding garlic, lemon, fresh herbs, and spices like cumin or paprika to further
- Rinse canned goods: If you use canned beans or vegetables, give them a quick rinse to wash away some of the added sodium.
The takeaway
This research doesn't mean salt is the sole cause of your allergy misery. Genetics, pollen levels, and environmental factor3s are still the key drivers of allergies. But it does suggest that high sodium intake may act as an immune amplifier, potentially worsening symptoms in people already prone to allergies.