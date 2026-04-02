Who's Most Likely To Add Extra Salt To Their Food? New Research Offers Clues
Salt has been used as seasoning and food preservative for thousands of years. But excessive intake1 has been linked to various health concerns (like high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and even accelerated cognitive decline). And many people are currently consuming far more salt than they need. For example, the global average salt intake is around 10.78 grams per day, which is more than double the World Health Organization's recommended limit of 5 grams2.
While much of that sodium comes from processed foods, the salt we add at the table still accounts for 6-20% of total intake. A new study published in Frontiers in Public Health 3suggests that people who regularly add salt at the table may also share certain lifestyle and dietary tendencies (from what they eat day-to-day to how they structure their meals). Here's what you need to know.
About the study
In this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 8,000 adults aged 60 and older, using information from Brazil’s National Dietary Survey.
Their goal was to better understand how the habit of adding salt at the table relates to diet quality, lifestyle, and health-related behaviors. To do this, they looked at:
- Whether participants reported adding salt to food at the table
- What their diets looked like (including fruit, vegetable, and ultra-processed food intake)
- Lifestyle factors like living situation and whether they were following a diet for high blood pressure
When they dug into the data, a few clear patterns stood out, particularly when comparing how men and women use salt.
What the study revealed
When they dug into the data, a few clear patterns stood out, particularly when comparing how men and women use salt.
1. Adding salt at the table is common (& gendered)
The study found that 12.7% of men and 9.4% of women added salt to their foods at the table.
"Adding salt to food at the table remains a relatively common habit among Brazilian older adults and occurs more frequently among men than among women," said first author Dr. Flávia Brito, an associate professor at Rio de Janeiro State University.
2. Not following a blood pressure diet is one of the strongest predictors
Men who weren't on a special diet for high blood pressure were 2.4 times more likely to add salt than those following such a diet. For women, the odds were 68% higher if they didn't follow a diet to manage high blood pressure.
This indicates that being aware of a health condition (and actively managing it) may be enough to meaningfully shift behavior.
3. Living alone increases risk, especially for men
Men who lived alone were 62% more likely to add salt than those living with others. This could reflect less structured meals, lower overall diet quality, or greater reliance on convenience foods.
4. Diet quality correlates with salt habits
Women's salt-adding behavior was tied to a much wider range of dietary and lifestyle factors.
"Women's salt-adding behavior appeared to be more closely linked to broader dietary patterns and contextual characteristics," said co-author Dr. Débora Santos, a titular professor at Rio de Janeiro State University.
- Women who didn't eat fruit regularly were 81% more likely to add salt
- Women who didn't eat vegetables regularly were 40% more likely to add salt
- Women who frequently ate ultra-processed foods were more than twice as likely to add salt
This finding reveals that salt habits tend to mirror overall diet quality, rather than merely taste preference.
5. Ultra-processed foods may "train" your taste buds
The researchers noted that repeatedly eating high-sodium foods can reduce sensitivity to salty flavors, which may lead to individuals preferring stronger saltiness over time. In other words, the more ultra-processed foods you eat, the more salt you may crave.
RELATED READ: Eat More Of This Food If You Have High Blood Pressure
What this means for you
The goal here isn't to demonize salt. It's an essential nutrient, and not everyone needs to be strict about their intake (athletes who sweat heavily, for example, may need more).
But for most people, especially those managing hypertension or concerned about heart and brain health as they age, being mindful of salt intake still matters. And keeping salt intake at or below the 5 grams a day is a good and reasonable place to start (by reducing the intake of processed foods.
How to reduce salt intake without losing flavor
The researchers offered several practical strategies for cutting back on discretionary salt use without sacrificing flavor:
- Use herbs and natural seasonings: Fresh or dried herbs like basil, oregano, rosemary, and thyme can add depth and complexity to meals.
- Try citrus: "The use of herbs and natural seasonings as alternatives to salt or culinary techniques such as using the acidity of citrus fruits may help reduce discretionary salt use while maintaining food palatability," Santos explained.
- Remove the saltshaker from the table: "Practical strategies, such as avoiding the routine placement of saltshakers on the table, may also help reduce habitual salt use," Santos added.
- Be mindful of ultra-processed food intake: Since these foods may be training your palate to crave more salt, reducing them could help reset your taste preferences over time.
The takeaway
Adding salt at the table might seem like a small habit, but it can reflect broader patterns in how you eat. Diet quality (especially how much ultra-processed food you consume) plays a major role in shaping your taste for salt.
With a few thoughtful shifts, it’s possible to support both flavor and long-term health without cutting salt out entirely.