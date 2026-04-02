Salt has been used as seasoning and food preservative for thousands of years. But excessive intake1 has been linked to various health concerns (like high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and even accelerated cognitive decline). And many people are currently consuming far more salt than they need. For example, the global average salt intake is around 10.78 grams per day, which is more than double the World Health Organization's recommended limit of 5 grams2 .