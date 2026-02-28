High Blood Pressure? This Is Why You Need To Eat More Beets
Improving blood flow is one of the best things you can do to support your overall health. When blood flows efficiently, your heart doesn’t have to work as hard, blood pressure stays in a healthier range, and your muscles and brain get the oxygen and nutrients they need (while metabolic waste gets swept away).
And there are several ways to support better blood flow. Exercise, especially cardio, is crucial for this as well as diet. Research shows that beets (yes, the humble ruby red root vegetable) are particularly effective at improving blood health. Why? They are a rich source of dietary nitrates. Here’s what you need to know, and how much you have to eat to see a difference.
What are dietary nitrates?
Dietary nitrates1 are naturally occurring compounds found in some vegetables. Once consumed, the body converts these nitrates into nitric oxide2, a vasodilator. Nitric oxide helps relax and widen blood vessels, increasing circulation and lowering vascular resistance.
The body does produce nitric oxide on its own, but consuming foods rich in dietary nitrates helps to increase the body’s concentration, therefore increasing its overall effect.
Dietary nitrates should not be confused with the nitrates we often talk about in processed foods. Those nitrates are synthetic and added during processing. They become dangerous when ingested (especially after cooking at high temperatures) and are converted into a potentially carcinogenic compound in the body.
Why beets stand out
Among nitrate-rich vegetables, beets are especially well studied. Both whole beets and beet juice have been researched for their impact on blood pressure and exercise performance.
Beets help lower blood pressure
High blood pressure (hypertension3) is characterized by increased resistance within blood vessels, meaning there’s an increase in pressure pushing against blood vessel walls. Because nitric oxide helps widen blood vessels, it can help decrease some of that pressure.
Multiple clinical trials4 have found that consistent beet juice consumption can significantly lower systolic blood pressure in individuals with elevated levels. The effect is often noticeable within hours of consumption and can be sustained with daily intake.
Beets can improve exercise performance & recovery
Improving blood flow should still be top of mind, even if you don’t have high blood pressure, especially if you exercise regularly.
When circulation improves, oxygen and nutrients reach working muscles5 more efficiently, and metabolic byproducts are cleared more effectively. These metabolic byproducts include compounds like carbon dioxide, hydrogen ions, and lactate that cells produce when generating energy, especially during exercise. When they build up in muscle tissue, it can increase fatigue, reduce muscle function, and hinder recovery. Improving blood flow helps counter all of that.
Research suggests beet intake may6:
- Improve endurance performance
- Increase time to exhaustion
- Enhance muscle power output
- Support strength adaptations
How much do you need?
The effective dose depends on the form you’re using.
Beetroot juice is actually the most researched way to reap the benefits of beets. Studies suggest drinking about ½ to 1 cup daily4 provides enough dietary nitrates to meaningfully impact blood pressure and performance. Try adding the juice to smoothies (you can even freeze the juice in ice cube trays for convenience) or mix it with sparkling water or an electrolyte drink for a refreshing mocktail.
Eating whole beets (fresh, canned, pickled, etc.) is also helpful. One study shows that eating around ¾ cup of beets daily for 8 weeks improved blood pressure.
There’s also no shortage of beet capsules, chews, and powders out there. But research on these products is still very much emerging, and serving size and nitric oxide content varies widely.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a food-based way to support blood pressure, circulation, and exercise performance, beets are one of the most evidence-backed options available.
Their naturally occurring nitrates help increase nitric oxide production, allowing blood vessels to relax, improve overall blood flow, and support heart health.