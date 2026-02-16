7 Science-Backed Ways to Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally
Nearly 50% of all adults in the U.S. have hypertension1 (defined by a consistent reading of 130/80 mmHg or higher. Blood pressure often begins to rise as early as your 30s, even if hypertension isn’t diagnosed until much later.
While cutting back on sodium-heavy ultra-processed foods is a well-known strategy for helping to reduce blood pressure, it’s far from the only habit that can move the needle. Certain lifestyle factors can help improve blood pressure (possibly even reversing or fully managing hypertension).
They work by helping blood vessels relax and dilate, calming “fight-or-flight” stress signals, supporting a steadier heart rhythm, and dialing down inflammation that can stiffen arteries over time.
Here are 7 habits that are especially powerful in naturally lowering blood pressure.
Prioritize cardio & strength training (yes, both)
Regular movement is one of the most powerful blood pressure tools we have. Cardiovascular exercise (think brisk walking, cycling, swimming) supports the health of your blood vessel lining, helping arteries relax and expand more easily as blood flow increases2. Over time, that added elasticity translates to steadier, lower readings.
Strength training matters, too. Lifting weights a few times a week has been shown to lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure3, especially in those with elevated levels. With consistency (give it ~8 weeks), resistance work also improves arterial flexibility, keeping vessels responsive and resilient as you age.
How much do you need to see a difference? Aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio a week and at least 2 (if not 3) strength training sessions that work all major muscle groups. Here’s a weekly blueprint to get you started with a strength routine.
Manage stress
“Stress has the potential to increase blood pressure,” says Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
When you’re under stress, the body activates its fight-or-flight response. Hormones like adrenaline and cortisol increase heart rate and constrict blood vessels, which temporarily raises blood pressure. Over time, repeated activation of this stress response can contribute to persistently elevated blood pressure.
“Engaging in stress-reducing activities such as meditation, mindfulness exercises, and intentional relaxation can be a tool for lowering stress, which in turn may lower blood pressure,” says Feller. “These activities lower the heart rate and parasympathetic nervous system activity, and make space for blood vessels to relax,” she says.
Get quality sleep
During deep sleep, the heart rate slows and blood vessels relax—giving the cardiovascular system a chance to recover4. When sleep is short, fragmented, or inconsistent, the body remains in a more activated and stressed state.
So, chronic sleep deprivation is linked to a higher risk of developing hypertension5.
Aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep each night and keeping a regular sleep and wake time can help support healthier blood pressure levels. But sleeping well (and enough) is always easier said than done. If you struggle with a racing mind before bed, consider a magnesium-containing sleep supplement (like this one) to promote relaxation.
Eat (or drink) more beets & leafy greens
While eating vegetables in general can promote heart health, beets and leafy greens are especially helpful for addressing high blood pressure.
“It’s widely accepted that consuming 100% beetroot juice can lower blood pressure due to the inorganic nitrate content,” says Feller. “Nitrates are vasodilators that can increase blood flow to the heart and reduce rigidity in blood vessels, resulting in lower blood pressure.”
Studies suggest that drinking ⅓-1 cup of beetroot juice daily is an effective dose.
Not a fan of beets? “100% non-starchy vegetable juice made from leafy greens is also nitrate-rich and has the same potential to be beneficial with regard to lowering blood pressure,” says Feller. Or, include 1 cup of fresh (½ cup cooked) leafy greens on your plate instead.
Increase potassium-rich foods
Potassium helps counterbalance sodium and supports healthy blood vessel function, making it a key nutrient for blood pressure regulation. Diets higher in potassium are linked to lower hypertension risk6. However, many U.S. adults fall woefully short of this key mineral7.
Increase your potassium intake by incorporating more foods like sweet potatoes, white beans , spinach, avocado, yogurt, and bananas into your diet.
Consume more fatty fish
Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support cardiovascular health in several ways. EPA and DHA help promote blood vessel relaxation, improve endothelial function, and reduce oxidative stress and inflammation—all of which play a role in healthy blood pressure regulation.
Aim to include fatty fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, or anchovies at least two times per week and consider including a high-quality omega-3 supplement in your daily routine. Not sure where to start? Check out these 15 expert-vetted picks.
Limit alcohol intake
Research continues to show downsides to alcohol consumption, even if it’s in moderation. Even having one drink a day can raise levels compared to abstaining.
So if you choose to drink, it’s best to limit your overall intake. Building in alcohol-free days and being mindful of portion sizes are simple strategies that support healthier blood pressure patterns long-term.
The takeaway
Whether your blood pressure is creeping up or you’re looking to taking a proactive approach, these habits can help. Together, they support more flexible blood vessels, a calmer nervous system, and less strain on the heart.
