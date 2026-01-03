Ready To Actually Sleep Better This Year? 5 Easy Steps To Follow
Good sleep can be frustratingly hard to come by. Even though you may feel tired, the act of getting into bed, closing your eyes, drifting off, and staying asleep somehow isn’t a smooth process. Sleep challenges may stem from stress, feelings of anxiousness, or even not-so-good habits developed over the years (it’s well known that staring at screens too long at night is not good, yet how many of us still do it?).
Sleeping soundly is one of the best things you can do for your health. Here, we rounded up 5 practical tips to catch better Zzz’s.
Stick to a consistent sleep schedule (yes, even on weekends)
Your body runs on an internal clock called your circadian rhythm, and it thrives on consistency. Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day (including weekends). When your sleep timing bounces around, your body struggles to know when to release sleep-promoting hormones like melatonin.
Research shows that a regular sleep schedule supports immunity and metabolic health (think blood sugar and hormones involved in appetite regulation).
Try this: Choose a bedtime that allows for a consistent 7-9 hours of sleep each night, and aim to stick to that schedule within a 30-minute window.
Create a wind-down routine (& stick to it)
A wind-down routine is a signal to your brain that it's time to shift gears. It’s a much-needed transition period between the busyness of your day and sleep.
A consistent pre-bed routine can help lower cortisol (your stress hormone) and primes your nervous system for rest. It doesn't have to be elaborate; even 20-30 minutes makes a difference. The key here is consistency.
Try this: Dim the lights while doing your skincare routine, breathwork or while reading in bed.
Take a magnesium supplement
The right supplement can do wonders for your sleep (and no it’s not melatonin). Magnesium is an essential mineral that is involved in the production of neurotransmitters that promote relaxation and quiet nerve activity.*
One of those calming neurotransmitters is GABA. And research shows that boosting GABA’s actions also improves sleep quality1.*
Try this: Take a high-quality magnesium supplement like mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ 1-2 hours before bed as part of your wind-down routine. This supplement combines 120 milligrams of magnesium bisglycinate in addition to PharmaGABA® (a clinically researched supplemental from of the neurotransmitter), and jujube (a fruit that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for relaxation for thousands of years).*
Time your caffeine intake strategically
Love your afternoon coffee? It might be sabotaging your sleep, even if you don't feel wired at bedtime.
Caffeine has a half-life of about 5-6 hours2, meaning half of it is still in your system hours after you drink it. Recent research suggests that consuming caffeine even 6-12 hours before bed can reduce total sleep time and disrupt sleep architecture.
Try this: If you go to bed at 10 p.m., aim to finish your last caffeinated drink by 12-2 p.m. And if you're especially sensitive to caffeine, consider a 10-hour buffer
Optimize your sleep environment
Your sleep space should cue rest, not compete for your attention. Too much light, excess noise, a warm room, or uncomfortable bedding can subtly disrupt melatonin release and your body’s natural wind-down process, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.
Small adjustments go a long way. A cooler, darker, quieter room with supportive bedding helps your nervous system shift into sleep mode.
Try this: Pick one change (lower the temperature, block light, reduce noise, or upgrade comfort) to start with and see how that changes your sleep for a week or so. From there, you can continue making tweaks.
The takeaway
Sleeping better is just a few consistent science-backed habits away. Setting a consistent sleep schedule, following a wind-down routine (that you actually enjoy), and leaning on a magnesium supplement are great choices to start with.